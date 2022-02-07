A diamond of the first water! Our favourite Bridgerton-inspired wedding dresses

If – like us – you simple cannot wait for season two of Bridgerton to hurry up and arrive on Netflix, then never fear! You can live out your Bridgeton fantasy by channelling the stunning period drama's costumes in these amazing wedding dress selections that are giving us total diamond of the first water vibes! Puff sleeves, tiered skirts and soft florals are what we're all about right now!

Shine like Daphne did when marrying the Duke of Hastings in these gorgeous Bridgerton-inspired picks that are modern takes on all the beauty and glamour of the Regency era. Feathered fans at the ready ladies!

Marilyse ‘Stars in My Eyes’

Utterly elegant, yet with a sexy slit, this full crepe wedding dress with an elegant high neckline gives us major Daphne vibes with its pretty cap sleeves and sparkling detail. The sophisticated slit up the side of the skirt and dramatic low V back is echoed in the illusion cutout side panels and a narrow lace trim emphasises the waist, making it modern and stunning, but still retaining some of Bridgerton costume designer’s best details! Tiny sparkling beads are scatter around waist, giving this graceful gown a star quality that befits a diamond of the first water like yourself!

Temperley London 'Bibi Dress'

Does anyone else feel like this one is totally something Cressida Cowper would wear? The new statement dress of the season, the Bibi brings colour into the Bridal collection in this stunning embroidered tulle gown. Full of vivid pinks and stunningly intricate embroidery, the artwork of English wildflowers, ribbons and bows in softly coloured satin stitch is designed to curve from the flattering v neckline, flow around the bodice and cascade into the full skirt, for the ultimate romantically feminine wedding dress. Even Daphne would be jealous of such a look!

Helen Kolan 'La Belle'

Want to feel as ethereal as Daphne did on her wedding day? Well this puff organza-sleeved wedding dress will give you all the delicate beauty that defines Daphne’s look. The boned corset reminds us of the Regency era, while the semi-sheer netting modernises the look for the contemporary bride. The sparkling floral design and sweetheart necklace create a princess-like look and although Daphne passed on the prince, we know this look is fit for a queen!

Rembo Styling 'Cayo Coco'

Love Bridgerton but always dreamed of a boho wedding dress? Fear not, because this Rembo dress combines both styles, taking the most beautiful details of each! The Cayo Coco dress is an ultra feminine bridal style made with a light Chiffon skirt and embroidered lace bodice with a stylish fan design. A classic V neckline, high waist and puff cap sleeves are classic Regency era style while the woven-effect of the top create that dreamy boho feel that looks relaxed and natural. The fitted waist is emphasised with a pretty transparent lace ribbon, while the floaty skirt creates a comfortable fit so you feel comfortable all day long and get the best of both worlds!

Mori Lee 'Elise'

For those who love the Bridgerton aesthetic but want a more fitted look that the iconic A-line gowns, the Elise wedding dress is the definition of understated glamour with all the careful tailoring of Regency fashion. Sleek and chic, this Larissa satin fit and flare still feels romantic with a soft scoop neck, and back, and dainty cap sleeves that emulate Daphne’s white dress at the ball perfectly. Expertly placed seams contour the body, enhancing your curves to give you an hourglass figure while still keeping the romantic feel of the dress. The perfect combo!