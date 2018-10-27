This is how Meghan Markle chose her dazzling wedding tiara

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busier than ever since their wedding in May.

Constantly travelling and adhering to their royal itinerary, the couple often look back on their big day as a reminder…

It was the day they made their eternal vows and allowed themselves to be caught up in their very own love bubble.

After deciding on the basics like the venue and the dress, the bride-to-be was faced with choosing her wedding tiara.

She remembered that day, saying that her number one priority was finding a piece that complemented her timeless Givenchy dress.

But she could not make the decision without her devoted partner, Prince Harry.

According to People, a new exhibition at Windsor castle called “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” tells the behind-the-scenes story of the royals’ big day.

“Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine,” said Meghan’s recorded voice.

Both her and Harry decided on the gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara.

“I think it was just perfect because it was so clean and simple – and also to that point, an extension of what Clare and I had been trying to do with the dress which was have something that could be so incredibly timeless but still feel modern.”

The diamond bandeau is an English style and was made in 1932, with the entire brooch dating from 1893, said Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry called the tiara “every girl’s dream”.

"Funnily enough, it was the one that suited the best, the one that looked the best on you without question," he said.

"I shouldn't have really been there – but an incredible loan by my grandmother. Very sweet."

How special that the two were able to choose one of his grandmother’s treasured tiaras together.