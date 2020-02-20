A Creme Egg cafe is opening this month and you just need to visit

Chocolate lovers, we’ve got some wonderful news. This month Cadbury Creme Egg are bringing you a brand new eggsperience with a unique pop-up in Dundrum Town Centre. The Cadbury Creme Eggstra-Vision Café will be open from Thursday, February 27 to Sunday, March 1 in the Town Square.

Brought to you as part of Creme Egg EATertainement, the world’s first chocolate video on demand platform.

There is one sitting available daily, with Thursday 27 and Friday 28 of February at 6.30 pm and Saturday, 1 of March at 1pm.

Tickets to the Creme Eggstra-Vision Café are available to over 16’s only from EventBrite now.

Spaces are limited so make sure you book in advance to avoid disappointment. There will be very limited availability for walk-ins throughout the week and while entry is free, guests will be able to make a donation to national mental health charity Aware.

We certainly cannot wait to pop by and tuck into a Creme Egg or ten.