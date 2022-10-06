A cosy DogDry Robe is the perfect doggie Christmas gift

The DogDry robe for the best friend in your life or indeed for the dog lover in your life for whom you have no idea what to give as a gift might just be the perfect gift for the winter season.

Whether the canine companions in your life love to take a sea swim or dive into the river or jump in muddy puddles, DogDry in Waterford has the solution to get your pet warm and dry and deal with that unmistakable whiff of a damp dog in the car on the drive home.

Waterford-based entrepreneur Frances O'Reilly invented the innovative super absorbent dog drying robe for wet dogs. Its technical capability is unique on the market and is inspired by the powers used in super absorbent reusable nappies; the soft bottom layer of the DogDry wicks away moisture and odour, the super-absorbent middle layer locks it away from the dog’s body and the waterproof top layer keeps the mess within the coat and out of the owner’s car and home.

DogDry comes in five sizes from extra small for the littlest of terriers to extra-large for the big retrievers and all sizes in between, it is available online from €79 with free shipping across Ireland at DogDry.com Christmas Gift vouchers are also available online.

A limited-edition Christmas Gift box set is also available online for €89 (from October 28th), this includes a DogDry drying robe and mitt, a laundry bag and an extra mitt in a gift box. (Full value of individual components is €105).

For more information or to purchase visit www.dogdry.com.