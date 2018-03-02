Body language expert gives insight into Meghan and Kate’s relationship

Yesterday, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle appeared at the first Royal Foundation Forum, which was also their first royal engagement together. They both wore stunning complementary blue dresses and were accompanied by their significant others.

Considering this was only Meghan and Kate's second time being pictured together (the first being on Christmas Day), the event sparked speculation among people about whether or not the two get on well.

Cosmopolitan UK brought in body language expert and author Judi James for her analysis of their relationship.

"There seemed to be a 'team member' respect for one another but they also seemed to steer clear of any more overt displays of sisterly friendship," Judi revealed.

However, she noted that the smiling expressions of both couples indicated that a 'strong family vibe' has developed between the pairs.

TRH & Ms. Markle spoke to @TinaDaheley about the inspiration behind The Royal Foundation, the issues that are close to their hearts, and their ambitions for the future. pic.twitter.com/uzNXttVXpe — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 28 February 2018

The body language expert noted that the Suits actress seemed mostly focused on Prince Harry, but 'sat listening intently' whenever Kate spoke.

As a member and a member-to-be of the Royal Family, the two both engage in royal duties, include charity work through the Royal Foundation.

Judi says that the two women have different approaches to these duties, which can be detected in their body language.

"Meghan's approach is hugely 'hit-the-ground-running' with her upright posture and her trait of sitting with one elbow in partial splay mode suggesting high levels of confidence and a desire to get her message across," the expert said.

"Kate's calmer, simpler approach, sitting back in her chair with a rather demure hand clasp gave a glimpse of what being a royal must have taught her, which is that people listen anyway with no need to ramp up the passion and drama."

"The mental health of children and adults is one area where a long-term view will make all the difference to future generations.” – The Duchess of Cambridge on the achievements of @heads_together pic.twitter.com/XinNEpb6Hx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 28 February 2018

Their central bond is formed around 'their cause plus Harry's humour', Judi observed.

"When Harry joked we saw both women share genuine matching smiles and mirror the partial cut-off gesture when their hands mimicked face-covering," she told Comso.

"The cause was clearly also important to both although there was some interesting body language thrown up when suggestions of 'disagreements' were thrown up."

"Both women initially hid their faces behind their hair and then Meghan laughed and grabbed Harry's arm in a rather telling gesture. William's 'Oh yes' told us sparks had clearly occurred, but Kate's demure smile wasn't giving any clues about who had been battling with who," Judi revealed.

Colour us intrigued!

Also, can we have her analyse body language in our daily lives, please? We need more insight like this!