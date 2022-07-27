A behind the scenes glimpse at the new season of Call the Midwife

Filming of the twelfth series of Call the Midwife is well underway and the whole team have been working so hard that they’re taking a short break from being on set.

To help keep our Call the Midwife-obsessed hearts at bay, the show’s official Instagram page has shared a behind the scenes look at some of the younger cast members on set during the new series.

Sharing a cheeky photo of the Turner children dressed in school uniforms the much-loved show’s Instagram page wrote, “Behind the Scenes on Call the Midwife Series 12: Summer break!".

"It’s that time of year when Call the Midwife takes a short recess in the middle of filming to give our hard working team a well earned rest with their families”.

They went on to say, “Filming days can be very long, and the hours very inhospitable- and so our production likes to reward our team with a decent break midway through, so that they can return refreshed to complete the series”.

“So how are we doing? Really, really well! We have already completed Christmas filming, and are well into Series 12! When we return from our summer break, we have the last half of our stories to film, and won’t complete that till the early winter. Call the Midwife is truly a four seasons job!”.

“In the meantime, we thought we’d share an on-set pic of our young Turner children… looking suitably end-of-term crazy! I swear these kids get cheekier by the month!!!".

Fans of the show wasted no time in sharing how excited they were for the new series to air in the comments under the post, with many admitting to re-watching previous seasons as they wait for series 12!

It was announced that filming for Call the Midwife began on April 25, and the team revealed that fan-favourite Helen George, known for playing Trixie, will return to the new series after being on maternity leave as she welcomed the birth of her second child.

The page also added, "Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special, and Series 12 in 2023 xx”. We just can't wait until we get to put our feet up in front of the fire and watch the new series!