A bargain: Aldi are stocking Graham Norton’s gin range for €29.99

Aldi Ireland announced today that Graham Norton’s Own Irish Gin “GN Gin”, made by West Cork Distillers, will go on sale in 139 stores nationwide from Thursday, August 29 while stocks last.

The gin will be on sale for €29.99 and will be available in two variants:

GN Gin €29.99/70cl – Mixed Citrus Zest embraces by the sweetness of Fuchsia Petals.

GN Pink Gin €29.99/70cl – Infused with 12 Botanicals and a Blush of Pink Rose Petals.

Graham Norton’s Own Irish Gin is small batch distilled in West Cork. Then, when the weather’s right and the flowers are blooming, local rosehip, fuchsia petals and gooseberries are foraged to round out the blend of 12 botanicals that gives Graham’s Gin its London Dry style and distinctive flavour.

An infusion of rose petals adds a final blush and a subtle summer nose to the Pink Gin.

The products will be available in 139 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, August 29, while stocks last.