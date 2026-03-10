A bag of Tayto leaves Ireland every 30 minutes now

If you've ever lived abroad (or know someone who has) you'll understand the pure visceral longing that hits when you think about a packet of Tayto. It's not rational. It's not about the actual crisp. It's about home, your nan's kitchen, that specific crinkle of the bag. And apparently the entire Irish diaspora agrees because a bag of Tayto is now leaving Ireland every 30 minutes.

Yes, you read that correctly. Every. Thirty. Minutes.

The Paddy Box has just released its annual figures and they're giving main character energy! The Irish gift box company ships tens of thousands of curated hampers across the globe each year, stuffed with all the essentials: Tayto (obviously), proper Irish tea, Cadbury everything, Ballymaloe Relish. The works.

Where in the world are all these Tayto going?

Australia is absolutely dominating the demand charts with 7,827 orders. Makes sense when you consider half of Dublin seems to relocate to Sydney at some point. The US comes in second with over 5,000 orders, followed by… Ireland itself? Yep. Even people living here are ordering the boxes. Perhaps for relatives? Perhaps they just really commit to a theme? Either way, no judgement.

The UK and Canada round out the top five. Basically anywhere there's an Irish pub and a group chat full of people saying "I'd kill for a cuppa Barry's right now."

The great tea debate continues (even overseas)

Here's where it gets interesting. The Custom Paddy Box is the most popular option, letting people pick their own selection of Irish goods. And the data reveals some truths about who we are as a nation.

The top five most-selected products globally are: Tayto Cheese & Onion six-packs (no surprises there), Irish tea in 40-bag boxes (Barry's or Lyons depending on which side of the eternal war you fall on), Cadbury Purple Snack, Ballymaloe Relish and Gateaux Mini Rolls.

It's basically the contents of every Irish mammy's press, shipped internationally. The nostalgia is real.

What's also fascinating is the regional breakdown within Ireland itself. Meath is absolutely going off, ranking number one per capita for orders. Mayo and Kildare aren't far behind. And in a twist that will delight anyone from the Real Capital… Cork is outperforming Dublin on a per-person basis.

Corporate Ireland wants in too

It's not just individuals sending comfort snacks to their mates in Melbourne. Companies have copped on to the appeal. Irish and multinational businesses are now using Paddy Boxes for employee gifts, client appreciation and St Patrick's Day celebrations abroad. Remote teams with Irish roots? Sorted. Newly relocated staff feeling homesick? Box incoming.

There's something quite lovely about a workplace that understands the healing power of a Cadbury Snack bar.

Mark Loftus, founder of The Paddy Box, put it perfectly: "There's something special about opening a box filled with the food you grew up with. One cup of Irish tea or one packet of Tayto can transport you straight home."

He's not wrong. The smell of Barry's Tea brewing is basically a time machine.

The company has partnered with DHL to make sure deliveries actually arrive quickly (because nothing kills the craic like waiting six weeks for your crisps). They're quoting 1-2 working days to Europe or New York, and 3-4 days to Sydney.

With St Patrick's Day just around the corner on March 17th, demand is predictably surging. But here's the thing… it's not just a seasonal spike. People are ordering these boxes all year round. Birthdays, homesick moments, random Tuesdays when you just need a taste of home.

Because at the end of the day, you can take the person out of Ireland but you absolutely cannot take the Tayto out of their soul.

For more information or to build your own Custom Paddy Box, head to www.thepaddybox.com.