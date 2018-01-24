A baby Sugababe! Heidi Range announces arrival of her first child

Congratulations are in order, people!

Heidi Range of Sugababes fames and her husband, Alex Partakis, have welcomed their first child!

The two have been married since their gorgeous Tuscan wedding in 2016, and now they're loving their first foray into parenthood.

"We’re absolutely delighted to introduce you to our beautiful baby girl," the 34-year-old captioned the photo of her little girl on Instagram.

"Aurelia Honey Partakis was born on 21/01/18. 6lb 2oz of pure joy! Daddy and I are floating on Cloud 9 and falling more in love with her by the minute. Welcome to the world my sweetheart," Heidi gushed.

In July of last year, Heidi shared the news of her pregnancy with fans and followers.

The singer initially had trouble conceiving, telling Hello! magazine, "Our wedding was amazing, and then I hoped I would fall pregnant straight away. But as each month went by, I would take a test and I got used to it always being negative."

When she actually became pregnant, Heidi admitted she could hardly believe it.

"So when it came back positive, it was a shock," she said, "Alex was asleep, and I came running into the bedroom with the stick, saying, ‘Is that a cross? Am I pregnant?'"

A post shared by Heidi Range (Partakis) (@hrange29) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:56am PST

Heidi's fans were ready to shower the singer with congratulations.

"Congratulations beautiful girl. What a little angel!" a follower commented with another adding: "Many congratulations, cherish every moment!"

"Massive congratulations. Such a beautiful little lady and an adorable name," shared another.

Aurelia FTW.