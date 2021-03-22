90s popstars B*Witched launch new ‘Starting Over’ podcast

B*Witched shot to fame in the 90s with C'est La Vie, their debut single, going straight to Number 1 in the UK Charts. Three more Number 1 singles followed, as well as a Double Platinum Album.

But after performing at The BRITS, going in to the Guinness Book of Records as the youngest girl group to ever have a Number 1 single in the UK, touring America with NSYNC & Britney Spears… Edele, Sinead, Lindsay and Keavy were dropped by their record label and had to start all over again.

Starting Over with B*Witched is a podcast where the girls look back on their time in the band and it all coming to an end, speaking openly and honestly about how they felt at the time, and the difficulties they faced when rebuilding their careers and identities after the rug was pulled from underneath them.

Many industries have been devastated by the events of the last year, and many people will now be finding themselves in a similar position – what do you do if you're told that you can't do the only thing you know how to do anymore, the girls draw parallels from their own experiences and share insights, stories, tears and laughter, as they discuss all the aspects of ‘Starting Over’.

If you'd like to get in touch with the girls about any of the subjects, they discuss in Starting Over, from dealing with financial loss to trying to move on after the loss of a loved one, they'd love to hear from you: follow @BWitchedOfficial on Instagram or @BWitchedReunion on Facebook.

You can listen here.