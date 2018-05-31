9 gas Irish festival tweets to pump you up for the season ahead

With the evenings getting longer and the weather becoming a mixture of #CostaDelIreland and #RIPIrishSummer it can only mean one thing…festival season is upon us. From flower crowns, to jorts (that’s jean shorts for anyone who wasn’t sure) and festival weather, we discuss it all on Twitter every year.

The most Tweeted about festivals in 2017 were:

1. #EP

2. #Longitude

3. #INDIE17

4. #FF17

5. #BodySoul17

Funny moments, emosh moments and everything in between have been Tweeted in past years. Twitter has put together some of the funniest Tweets from festivals past to get you excited for a summer of fun. Whether you want to share your two cents about the line-up, or be entertained through your FOMO … Here’s to more hilarious Tweets to come this festival season!

Checking out the line-up be like…

If you need tips on packing efficiently take lessons…

Either on his way to work or to @epfestival with his little rucksack #EP2017 pic.twitter.com/EddM5eLERR — Ruth Scott (@ruthscott) September 1, 2017

But make sure to bring every type of footwear you may you need…

And for the love of god don’t forget the essentials…

"I really should of brought a tent" overheard at body and soul — rossy (@EntryLevelHippy) June 18, 2016

The concern is real when you realise your tent isn’t all that waterproof..or may even be nicked!

Concerned for my tent at body & soul festival in this atrocious weather. Oh, and my friends I guess. — Daves for Repeal (@dearbongo) June 19, 2016

Try find it in your heart to help a hun in need.

D4 Girl at Electric Picnic bemoaning the lack of places to plug in her hair straightener – 'It's not very "electric" is it?' #ElectricPicnic — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) September 2, 2017

Keep an eye out for some celebs…

a candid pic of me and my good friend Miriam O’Callaghan getting our lives at Chaka Chan at Electric Picnic yesterday pic.twitter.com/0V3pm7xnzH — Peter (@POBHerty) September 4, 2017

You’ll be spoiled for choice with the food so choose wisely.

But best of all – share the love…