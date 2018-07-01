8 YUMMY recipes with salmon to get a healthy dose of Omega 3
If you think that cooking fish is complicated, please, think again.
An excellent source of vitamin B6, B12, D, selenium, niacin, Omega-3 fatty acids, protein and phosphorus, salmon is the definition of a superfood and we should include it in our diet regularly.
While the easiest way to cook a salmon fillet is to brush it with olive oil, season it with salt and pepper before baking in the oven for about 12 minutes, we have lots of delicious recipes that are easy to make and will make you feel like a health guru!
1. Chunky fish cakes
2. Salmon with soy, ginger and honey
3. Salmon with watercress and ginger pillows
4. Salmon stir-fry
5. Simple fish tacos
6. Salmon pasta with courgetti
7. Salmon and lentil salad
8. Salmon, broccoli and potato gratin