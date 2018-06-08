8 stylish pieces from the Topshop SALE we need right now
We are never ones to say no to a bargain, all the more when it comes from one of our favourite high-street shop.
To celebrate the summer, Topshop is offering 30% off selected lines – perfect timing to add some new cool numbers to our summer wardrobe.
Here are some covetable pieces we cannot wait to wear during our next sunny getaway!
1. Pinstud Shoulder Bag // Was €52 Now €34
2. MOTO Mid Blue Cropped Wide Leg // Was €55 Now €34
3. Rouleau Cami Top // Was €20 Now €13
4. Ring Plunge Swimsuit // Was €38 Now €26
5. Striped Wide Leg Trousers // Was €60 Now €42
6. Frosted Rain Mac // Was €60 Now €52
7. Rowanne Padded Sliders // Was €26 Now €20
8. Stripe Embroidered Rainbow Bodysuit // Was €20 Now €16