8 of the most Instagrammable spots in Paris the city of love!

Ah Paris, the city of love…and super aesthetic Insta opportunities!

Whether you're taking a trip to the world's most romantic city soon, or you just want to daydream about living your best Emily in Paris life, have a browse through our top spots to snap a pic in the one of the most Instagrammable cities on earth!

Pink Mama staircase

You may have seen this place before without realising where it actually was! The Pink Mama’s restaurant staircase is the backdrop to many an It Girl’s Parisian photos for its typically Parisian, romantic and dreamy aesthetic. The gorgeous Italian restaurant features a beautiful terrace too that’s bedecked inf lowers throughout spring and summer, so that’s really the time to go. If you want to eat there you need to book well in advance though, as its reservations fly off the website!

Rue Crémieux

A lesser known Instagrammable spot in the 11th arrondissement, this isn’t on the typical tourist trail unless you’re wandering over t the original site of the Bastille. Nicknamed Paris’ rainbow street, it features colourful houses and a pedestrianized street, allowing for super bright and aesthetic photos! Going on a sunny day will give you the best light and really bring out all the vibrant colours of the charming street!

Rue L’Université

A super popular spot for that iconic snap of the Eiffel tower in the background, Rue L’Université has been dubbed one of Paris' most Instagramable spots for the last few years – however, with that title, comes major crowds. If you can manage to get there at a quiet time then you’ve hit lucky. Otherwise you might need to get up extra early if you want that perfect uncrowded photo of the iconic tower in the background.

Trocadero

Another crowded Eiffel tower spot, but easier to find space in than the Rue L’Université, Trocadero terrace in the Trocadero gardens is the platform that will allow you to get the full length of the Eiffel tower behind you. A big, clear, marbled space, it’s perfect to snap that pic in most dramatic outfit to get those major Gossip Girl vibes!

Palais Garnier

Whether you snap a picture inside or outside of this stunning Italian-style opera house, you’ll have a breath-takingly stunning snap. Featuring a jaw-dropping entry hall and even more amazing vintage style auditorium, it’s a truly luxurious and Avant Garde experience for any insta-enthusiast. Sit in for a night at the ballet or the opera for the full Parisian experience!

Le Petit Palais

Snap a pick in their gorgeous courtyard or at the iconic front door with its raised steps and golden frames! Le Petit Palais is an artistic haven for anyone into that royalty-core or light academia aesthetic. Wander their stunning gallery and snap some candids as you go!

Art stands along the Seine

Another totally artsy hangout, check out the gorgeous stalls along the riverside that are full of vintage books, old school artwork and knick knacks! Put on your cutest beret and best French It Girl outfit and wander the stalls to your heart’s content, snapping the most dreamy vintage pics as you go!

Au Vieux Paris d’Arcole

A picture lounging outside some of the iconic Parisian cafés is an absolute must when you visit the City of Love! And there’s nowhere better to do it – especially in spring and summer than Au Vieux Paris d'Arcole on Ile de la Cité! Covered in climbing flowers and featuring adorable outdoor furniture, the outdoor of the café is the perfect spot to snap a picture with a gorgeous Parisian hot chocolate!