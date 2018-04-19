8 gorgeous pieces from Louise Cooney’s fave festival brand
Flying the flag for the Irish, our girl Louise Cooney gave a master class in festival style when she hit up the Californian desert for Coachella over the weekend.
Killer look after killer look, her Instagram feed is basically a treasure trove of style-inspo, with her most recent post featuring a show-stopping dress by Majorelle.
And with the Irish summer fast approaching, we've browsed the designer's latest collection and uncovered some of the most festival-worthy pieces.
Hey, if it's good enough for Louise…
This white mesh number ticks every festival box. Complete the look with a pair of statement boots – or jazzy wellies, depending on the weather.
Nail the denim trend with this western-inspired one piece.
Did someone say pink fur? Stay toasty on those cool summer nights with this groovy get-up.
Team with vintage denims for those quintessential boho vibes.
Stay on top of the style stakes with these cuter than cute co-ords.
Channel your inner 90s chick with this festival show-stopper.
Team with your biggest, most fabulous sunnies for summer feels all round.
Nothing screams festival style like multi coloured pom-poms – amirite?