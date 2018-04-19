SHEmazing!
8 gorgeous pieces from Louise Cooney’s fave festival brand

Flying the flag for the Irish, our girl Louise Cooney gave a master class in festival style when she hit up the Californian desert for Coachella over the weekend. 

Killer look after killer look, her Instagram feed is basically a treasure trove of style-inspo, with her most recent post featuring a show-stopping dress by Majorelle. 

And with the Irish summer fast approaching, we've browsed the designer's latest collection and uncovered some of the most festival-worthy pieces.

Hey, if it's good enough for Louise…

 

Starry Seaside Dress

This white mesh number ticks every festival box. Complete the look with a pair of statement boots – or jazzy wellies, depending on the weather. 

 

Memphis Jumpsuit

Nail the denim trend with this western-inspired one piece. 

 

Tyson Coat

Did someone say pink fur? Stay toasty on those cool summer nights with this groovy get-up. 

 

Mojito Top

Team with vintage denims for those quintessential boho vibes. 

 

Margo Top & Hunter Shorts

Stay on top of the style stakes with these cuter than cute co-ords.

 

Baby Blue Kent Top

Channel your inner 90s chick with this festival show-stopper.

 

Polka-Dot Print Lula Dress

Team with your biggest, most fabulous sunnies for summer feels all round. 

 

Capsize Dress

Nothing screams festival style like multi coloured pom-poms – amirite?  

 

