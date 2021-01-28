7 Tricks to Lift Your Mood and Motivation in the Morning

Photo by Elvira Gibadullina from Pexels

While there are people who can eagerly jump out of bed when they wake up, this might pose a problem for others. The truth is that mornings can be tough for many especially those who aren’t exactly early risers. As a result, the mood they wake up in at the first sound of the alarm will most likely define how they are going to tackle their daily tasks.

In general, mood can affect productivity throughout the day. When you wake up feeling happy and calm, you are most likely to stay that way and finish all tasks successfully. However, if you wake up grumpy and sleepy, the chances are your day won’t be “a good one”.

But there is no need to worry because there are many things you can do to lift your mood and face daily challenges with more ease. So, if you are looking for ways to make the most out of your mornings, here is a list of seven tricks to help you start your day on the right foot.

Opt for a mood-boosting breakfast

The best way to lift your mood and increase your energy levels in the morning is through food. By opting for a well-balanced breakfast consisting of proteins, carbs and fats, you will certainly feel more energized and motivated to get through your day.

For example, oatmeal is the perfect breakfast option to boost your mood in the morning. It is rich in vitamins and minerals that act as fuel to give you the burst of energy you need to start your day off right. You can add fruits, protein powder and nuts to make a delicious porridge to provide you with long-lasting fullness.

Top off your meal with a cup of the best English breakfast tea and start your day fully energized.

Do a quick yoga session

If you aren’t a morning person, then you probably shouldn’t do an intensive cardio workout to lift your mood. Instead, you can opt for an equally effective physical exercise such as yoga. It may not seem like it, but yoga has proven to be one of the best ways to boost your mood and increase your motivation upon waking up.

In addition to helping you tone your body and improving your flexibility, doing yoga in the morning helps you clear your mind through a short meditation. This will help you feel more relaxed and allow you to face your daily tasks with a more positive approach. All you need to do is draw out your mat and do a quick yoga session to feel more refreshed, lighter and certainly more awake.

Photo by Elly Fairytale from Pexels

Put on your happy clothes

How you feel in the morning also reflects in the way you dress. It is always nice to select an outfit that provides long-term positive effects on your mood.

One thing you should consider when picking out your outfit for the day is comfort. In other words, you will feel much better when you wear clothes you feel relaxed in. One way you can achieve this is to pick clothes with inspirational quotes to lift your mood and spread positivity to those around you like a Choose Joy shirt or your favorite cartoon-character onesie.

Another thing you should consider when you are picking out your happy outfit is color. Bright colors like yellow or light pink are considered happy colors and can have an instant uplifting effect on your mood.

Look your best

It isn’t just your clothing that helps you feel better in the morning, but also your overall appearance. This includes regularly doing your skincare and hair routine to complete your look and feel good about yourself.

For example, you can wake up with a sun-kissed glow in the morning if you do a full bedtime routine for your skin. You can thoroughly wash and moisturize your face with skincare products that will help you look refreshed in the morning. By having clean and fresh skin, your mood will certainly improve.

Besides your skin, you should pay attention to your hair in the morning as well. Choose the hairstyle you like the most and always try to look your best to feel happy and motivated.

Photo by Tomaz Barcellos from Pexels

Listen to music

While you are preparing your breakfast and getting ready for the upcoming day, you should put on some music to play in the background. In fact, according to research done by the American Music Therapy Association (AMTA), music is considered an effective therapy to manage stress levels and boost your happiness.

It helps lift your mood by regulating the production of dopamine in the brain. So, if you wake up feeling sad in the morning, put on your favorite upbeat song to make you move and feel good. One of the reasons why such music is usually played during a workout session is because it helps you increase your energy levels.

Let natural light in

The weather can also affect the mood, especially during winter time when it is colder outside and you don’t want to leave the comfort of your warm bed. When this happens, the levels of serotonin responsible for boosting your mood are much lower. In order to increase them and start your day on a high note, you should let some natural light in.

The first step you need to take as soon as you get out of bed is to pull your drapes and bring in the sunlight. Your serotonin levels will instantly increase making you feel better, calmer and ready to seize the day. Natural light will help in boosting your immune system by activating the vitamin D in your body.

Plan your day

When you have so many things to do in the morning you may feel overwhelmed which can affect your productivity throughout the day. In order to avoid this from happening, you should make a list of all the tasks you must complete and prioritize them accordingly. By focusing on each task separately, you will be able to boost your mood and feel more satisfied with what you’ve accomplished.

In addition to your priorities list, you should also set a list of daily tasks that can later become long-term. For example, one of your goals may be exercising for at least twenty minutes every day or reading fifteen pages of a book. As soon as you notice improvement in your daily goals, keep yourself motivated by further extending your list.

In reality, everyone approaches mornings in different ways because how you feel when you wake up can either make or break your day. It is important to create your own morning routine to help you lift your mood and keep you motivated. The key is to find things that work best for you and do your best to stick to them as much as possible. In case you can’t think of anything, refer back to this guide and choose a few things to add as part of your morning routine and start your day off on a high note.