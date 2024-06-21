7 brilliant movies & shows to enjoy on Netflix this weekend

We’re finally starting to get a glimpse of the warm summer weather that we’ve been longing for.

While temperatures aren’t as high as we’d hope for at this time of year, it’s still so lovely to get outside for a long walk in the sunshine and spend the day embracing the outdoors.

After a long day of soaking up the sun and staying active in the garden, there’s still nothing quite like coming inside and watching a good film or series to help you wind down for the evening.

If you’re looking for some wonderful new additions that just landed on Netflix that you can sink your teeth into this weekend, have a look at our suggestions below and enjoy some quality entertainment in between the glorious weather.

Movies

Under Paris

It’s Summer 2024 and Paris is hosting the World Triathlon Championships on the Seine for the first time. Sophia, a brilliant scientist, learns from Mika, a young environmental activist, that a large shark is swimming deep in the river. To avoid a bloodbath at the heart of the city, they have no choice but to join forces with Adil, the Seine river police commander.

How to Rob a Bank

It’s 1990’s Seattle and the world’s best bank robber has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist.

Hit Man

Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.

Trigger Warning

A skilled Special Forces commando takes ownership of her father's bar after he suddenly dies, and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

Series

Sweet Tooth

Gus, Jepperd, Becky, and Wendy embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus's mother, Birdie, who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang, her daughter Rosie, and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans. As they navigate through perilous terrain, Gus and his group of friends find refuge at the Outpost in Alaska.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specialising in rare collectibles.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Combining humour, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, Letterman is back in the host’s chair, following a 33-year reign in late night. This season, Letterman interviews Charles Barkley and Miley Cyrus.