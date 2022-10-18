6 simple style tips for curvy women

While our choice of clothing doesn't define our identity, what we wear can have a significant effect on how we feel. Accentuate what you have is the best way to do this – today we're looking at how to best promote your curves, here are six style tips that to help you get started.

Embrace your shape and size

You are gorgeous as you are – once you believe in yourself and embrace your beauty as you are, you're already half way there. So before overhauling your wardrobe or start dress shopping, accept your present shape and size without resentment and dissatisfaction. No matter how fancy your clothes are, if you're unable to see past your body form, making sustainable and smart style choices will be challenging. Accept your body as it is, and don't allow society to dictate your body standards.

Invest in quality undergarments

Wearing proper undergarments is essential for every woman out there, regardless of size and shape – these pieces act as the foundation for your clothing ensemble. While you don't need to buy the most expensive shapewear or underwear, you want to choose undergarments that fit you well and are made from high-quality materials. If you're unsure of your measurements, consult with a fitting professional before making any purchases.

Focus on your assets

Most plus-size women tend to wear oversized clothing to conceal their figures. Stop doing that. Resist the urge to 'cover up' and choose pieces that can emphasise your assets. For instance, if you want to highlight your decolletage, wear an off-shoulder top and accessorize with a bold necklace. Similar to your undergarments, buying expensive clothing pieces is unnecessary, as there are plenty of choices for modest clothing for plus-size women available online and in retail stores.

Find inspiration online

You can find every shape and sized influencer out there right now who are sharing their daily ensembles on social media. Find plus-size social media influencers with the same body shape as yours and follow their pages. You can also join online communities dedicated to plus-size women, as these platforms consist of like-minded individuals who can provide you with various style advice and the necessary support without discrimination.

Accessorise wisely

Accessories play a significant part in your overall look as they can highlight your best features. Avoid wearing small accessories if you feel they make you look larger and choose items that will make you look balanced and proportionate. Make sure that your accessories complement your outfit and aren't distracting.

Wrap dresses

Wrap dresses are a great option since they fit well in any body shape and are universally flattering. Select a wrap dress with fabric you're most comfortable in, and ensure that the length of your wrap dress complements your height.

Choosing the right clothing for your curvy figure need not be difficult. Remember to follow these style tips and be confident at all times.

