6 emotional movies to watch on Netflix when you need a good cry

Is anyone else feeling pretty miserable after the Christmas break? We are back in work, our bank accounts are empty and the only chocolate left in the house is Cadbury’s Fudge.

People often tell you to ‘cheer up’ and ‘put a smile on your face’ when you’re feeling like this but sometimes a good cry is all you need. Get the sadness out of your system and blubber to your heart’s content if you need to. There’s nothing shameful about crying, plus scientists say it is actually good for you.

We’ve gathered up a list of movies to watch when you’re feeling like having a good cry so why not pop one on this evening? Just be sure to have a box of Kleenex at the ready.

Five Feet Apart

Hayley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse star in this coming-of-age tale about two teens living with cystic fibrosis. It’s a raw, heartwarming and educational tale about the reality of this harrowing illness and the impact it has on the lives of people with CF.

About Time

Sure, About Time is a sweet little romantic-comedy starring the beautiful Rachel McAdams and the charming Domhnall Gleeson but there is one particular scene in this movie that will leave you crying like a baby.

Marriage Story

An intimate story that follows a couple as they face a harrowing and exhausting divorce. Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, this movie is a true heartbreaker.

The Fault In Our Stars

Based on the John Green novel of the same name, this coming-of-age tale is an emotional watch from start to finish. It follows the story of two teenage cancer patients (Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort) as they travel to Amsterdam to meet a reclusive writer.

Lion

Lion is one of the most beautiful movies ever made. Starring Nicole Kidman and Dev Petel, the award-winning movie follows an Indian man, who was separated from his mother as a child, as he returns to his native country to find his birth family.

Miss You Already

Best friends since school, Milly and Jess struggle to keep their relationship as strong as ever when Milly is diagnosed with breast cancer.