6 microwave food HACKS for when you just don’t have the time

Microwaves are our best friend and our worst enemy. Handy to reheat some leftovers, it is also said to strip food from its nutrients so should be used sparingly.

Yet, this noisy, often ugly and space consuming appliance can help busy girls save some precious time in the kitchen.

*Warning: these hacks are not for purists, just an easy to cut down some cooking time when you are in a rush.

1. Scrambled eggs

To make scrambled eggs for one, break two eggs in a small heatproof bowl, whisk, add a dash of milk, then microwave for 1 minute. Scramble, then if there are raw bits left, microwave for 30 more seconds. Scramble one last time, add a small knob of butter and enjoy!

2. Caramel sauce

Place a tablespoon of butter in a small bowl and microwave on high power for 30 seconds or until melted. Add 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, 1 tablespoon of cream, and a pinch of salt. Stir to combine, and microwave for about 30 seconds. Stir again and finally microwave for 20 seconds. Stir and serve or store in a jar in the fridge.

3. Mug cakes

This one is already quite famous but let's not forget that one of the best uses of a microwave (or so we believe) is to deliver some super tasty cakes in about a minute, with only a few simple ingredients.

4. Bacon

Now this one might be a bit controversial, but the microwave can be a hassle-free option to cook your bacon.

Lay two paper towels on the plate, then spread the bacon out in a single layer and lay another paper towel over the top. Cook on high power for about 5 minutes to get a nicely crispy rasher.

5. Bring honey back to life

When your honey is cristallised, you can bring it back to a liquid state if you carefully microwave it.

Using burst of 30 seconds, place in the microwave on medium power and microwave until the honey is nice and melted. Be careful when removing it from the microwave though as the container might be very hot.

6. Baked potatoes

Save LOADS of time by "baking" your potatoes in the microwave.

Scrub the potato and prick several time with a fork. Place on a plate and cook on high power for 5 minutes. Turn over and cook for a further 5 minutes.

When the potato is soft, remove from the microwave, cut in half and add desired toppings (cream, cheese, bacon, herbs…).