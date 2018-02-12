6 Dublin houseshares under €600 (that aren’t complete sh*tholes)

OK, so at this point we all know the Dublin rental market is having a bit of a nervous breakdown.

Online property searches are over-flowing with shared rooms, outrageous rents and cramped bedsits, and it doesn't look like it's going to change any time soon.

However, every now and again, after what feels like days of scrolling, you'll come across a property that ticks all the boxes – (only for it to be snapped up before you even got a look in).

But never fear, because in an effort to help you beautiful people with your room search, we've done some digging and uncovered six Dublin properties under €600 – and there's not a bunk bed in sight.

Churchtown, Dublin 14 – €550 per month

Double bed, built in wardrobe and enough room for a free-standing full-length mirror – what more could you want?

The converted attic in Churchtown is practically palatial in comparison to some of the dingy student digs we've been subjected to over the years – just look at all that floor space!

You'll be sharing with three girls and one guys in their 20s and 30s, and it's within walking distance from Dundrum Town Centre, Nutgrove Shopping Centre & the Dundrum LUAS stop – perfect if you're commuting in and out of town everyday.

Kimmage, Dublin 6w – €450 per month

The price tag isn't the only attractive thing about this property. A double bedroom, nifty communal living area and off-street parking make it the perfect house for anyone looking for good company and relaxed vibes.

According to the listing, the house is currently occupied by three easy going professionals in their late twenties to early thirties, and their looking for someone similar to join their gang.

Sure the room itself is lacking a little when it comes to space, but given that the price is well below average Dublin rents at the minute, we're willing to loom past that.

Harold's Cross, Dublin 6 – €400 per month

Nope, we haven't magically travelled back in time to 2015. This cosy room in the sought-after Dublin 6 area is actually going for €400 per month.

Located right in between Rathmines and Harold's Cross, the property is within walking distance from town and close to all local amenities.

The new occupant will be sharing with two guys and one girl who promise "chilled, relaxed vibes all round."

Terenure, Dublin 6 – €500 per month

Again, not the most spacious living space you'll find in the capital city, but it's convenient location, decent price tag and inviting communal areas helped it to earn a place on our list.

Currently occupied by 3 male professionals, both lads and ladies are invited to view the available box room.

It's a 20-minute cycle to the city centre, or if like us you'd rather leave the bike at home, the 15 and 16 bus routes will drop you straight into the hustle and bustle.

Rialto, Dublin 8 – €550 per month

According to the ad, the ideal candidate will:

1. Always have Netflix suggestions.

2. Join in on trips to Ikea.

3. Take on their fair share of cleaning.

4. Not smoke inside (like ever.)

5. Be generally sound.

Sound like you?

You'll be sharing with two young professionals in their mid twenties who enjoy wine and chats and movie nights (with their brand new projector!).

Harold's Cross, Dublin 6 – €550

Front facing room with good storage and central heating? – Sounds like we're on to a winner already.

Bills include gas and electricity only (the landlord pays for bins and TV licence) and broadband is €20 per month.

The house is currently occupied by two gals in their early 30 who are only too fond of vino, game of thrones, and pizza – perfection!