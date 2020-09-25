6 chick-flicks coming to Netflix in October perfect for girls night in

October might be the time to watch your favourite spooky films, but that’s not going to stop us from tucking into a few of our favourite romantic-comedies too — especially since Netflix has just announced a stellar list of chick-flicks landing on the streaming service next month.

So invite over a couple of your gal-pals and enjoy the ultimate girls night in with these six classic movies.

About Time

Like all the men in his family, Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) possesses the power to travel in time. With the advice of his father, he uses his special ability to pursue his romantic interest, Mary (Rachel McAdams). However, it turns out not to be as easy as you might think.

Notting Hill

William (Hugh Grant), a British bookseller, meets and falls in love with Anna (Julia Roberts), a high-profile American actress. However, their relationship goes through many problems due to their different social statuses.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

The second installment in the Bridget Jones series, this one follows Bridget (Renée Zelweger) as she gets uncomfortable in her relationship with Mark (Colin Firth) after learning that he is averse to change and holds traditional values when it comes to voting.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants

Four teenage best friends (Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrara and Amber Tamblyn) spend their first summer apart. In a bid to stay connected with each other, they pass around a pair of denims that fits each one of them, despite their different body structures.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

After his break-up with Sarah, Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) decides to go for a Hawaiian vacation. He’s in for a rude shock though, when he finds out that Sarah (Kristen Bell) has checked in at the same resort as his.

Honourable Mention: 13 Going On 30

Yes, we know this amazing film is actually available on Netflix right now. However, we couldn’t talk about some of our absolute favourite chick-flicks without at least mentioning 13 Going On 30.

The film follows Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) as she makes an unusual wish on her birthday. Miraculously, her wish comes true and the 13-year-old Jenna wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman.