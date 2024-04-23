Zara McDermott addresses ‘expectation’ to marry boyfriend Sam Thompson

Zara McDermott has addressed the ‘expectation’ to marry and have children with her boyfriend Sam Thompson.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has been dating I’m A Celebrity winner Sam since 2019. The pair had a brief split several months later, before confirming their rekindling in December 2020.

Now that they are living together and have been dating for several years, many fans of the reality stars are hoping for them to take the next steps in their romance.

However, in an interview with OK!, Zara has addressed how she truly feels about those pressures.

During the conversation, the 27-year-old was asked if she would ever ‘consider’ tying the knot with Sam.

“I think there’s this expectation that people need to get married, have kids, this fairy-tale experience. Nowadays, women are so much more than people to marry and child-bearers!”, Zara explained.

“I’m an independent career woman. I’ll do those things when I’m ready, not when society tells me to do them. I don’t think relationships should be put in a box,” the former Love Island bombshell detailed.

“I absolutely do not want children anytime soon – right now I’m happy to be selfish. Sam and I barely get any time together as it is! We’re really, really happy as we are and we love our little fur babies, Albus and Cedric,” she added, referring to the couple’s two cats.

The documentarian also took the opportunity to share what Sam has taught her in their relationship.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned from Sam is not to take yourself too seriously. When I first met him, I was more worried about how I looked, who I was. He’s made me feel more comfortable in not always being so sure about everything, about having a laugh at yourself,” Zara praised.

“He’s also taught me about walking into a room and being confident. He’s really good at that, whereas I’d have always clammed up and been petrified about talking to anyone,” she concluded.