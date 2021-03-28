6 celeb babies that were born this week in case you missed them

There definitely seems to be something in the water these days, because we have to be in the midst of a celebrity baby boom! We’re definitely not complaining though — the world could definitely do with an extra dose of cuteness right about now.

With all of the many baby announcements being revealed each and every day, it can get kind of difficult to keep track. Here’s a quick recap of the celebrity babies that were born this week, in case you missed them.

Zara and Mike Tindall welcome baby #3

Zara Tindall, the Queen’s eldest granddaughter, and her rugby star husband Mike welcomed the birth of their third child, a beautiful baby boy they sweetly named Lucas Philip Tindall.

Announcing the wonderful news, a spokesperson for the couple revealed that Zara gave birth to their little one at the couple's home in Gatcombe Park this past Sunday, March 21, with the baby weighing 8lbs 4oz.

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale gave birth to her first child

The former Disney star welcomed the birth of her first child with husband Christopher French by her side. The couple welcomed a bouncing baby girl, whom they uniquely named Jupiter Iris French.

Tisdale also shared a sweet black and white photo of little Jupiter’s hand tightly clutching onto one of her mama’s fingers.

Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price welcome the birth of their first baby

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige gave birth to a baby boy, the couple’s first child. The new dad announced the exciting news on Wednesday evening by sharing an emotional clip on his Instagram Stories.

“I’m a dad guys!” Frankie said, overwhelmed with emotion he added, “I love him so much — I love my wife so much.”

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan gives birth to baby #3

The former Corrie star welcomed the birth of her third child and first son on Thursday evening, as footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair shared the exciting news.

“I couldn’t ask for a better gift on my Birthday, what a blessing!!! Welcome to the world son. Charlie Scott Sinclair 25/03/21,” Scott excitedly wrote alongside a sweet black and white photo showing their tiny tot resting on Helen’s chest shortly after she gave birth.

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary welcome their first child

It was confirmed by TMZ on Friday morning that the La La Land actress and her husband Dave McCary welcomed the birth of their first child a few weeks ago on Saturday, March 13.

However, as the parents are notoriously private about their personal lives, the couple have yet to share any details about their new little bundle of joy, including their gender or name.

Bindi Irwin gives birth to her first child with truly special name

Wildlife lover Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Steve Irwin, welcomed the birth of her first child with husband Chandler Powell — a beautiful baby girl, whom they sweetly named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

When naming their daughter, the new parents decided to honour Bindi’s late father in a truly special way. “Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s,” the 22-year-old mum wrote, adding, “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

A huge congratulations to all of these new parents — we wish you the best of luck on this wonderful new chapter!