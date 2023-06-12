5SOS’s Michael Clifford expecting first child with wife Crystal

Congratulations are in order for Michael Clifford and his wife Crystal Leigh as they have announced they are expecting their first child together.

Michael is known for being the lead guitarist in the Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer, whose hit songs include She Looks So Perfect, Amnesia and Teeth.

Now, Michael has revealed he and wife Crystal, who tied the knot in January 2021, will be welcoming a bundle of joy into the world later on this year.

Sharing the news with People, Michael revealed how he’s feeling about becoming a dad.

“I'm filled with excitement and also with nerves. I've been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I'm ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!”.

Crystal admitted, “I'm over the moon!! Completely overflowing with joy, I have never been this happy in my entire life. I'd like to think it's the baby's good vibes and energy radiating through me, but it's probably just the hormones”.

“We have friends who have had incredibly difficult pregnancies, so I was prepared for the worst. But so far, it's actually been pretty great and I feel very fortunate and high with happiness!!”.

Leigh did explain that they had a scare at the beginning of their pregnancy, but luckily, all is well now.

“We did have a small complication in the beginning, a subchorionic hematoma. It caused a lot of bleeding, which was absolutely terrifying. We raced to the doctor on Easter when it happened, but thankfully our baby was okay”.

“Michael has been such an incredible partner through it all though, I really do feel like we are pregnant together”.

Michael revealed they are now preparing their home for when their little one arrives.

“We also just recently moved and are building a nursery! Once your baby's room starts coming together, it really puts things in perspective and you see your new future with them!”.

The 27-year-old also shared a tribute for Crystal and described his admiration for pregnant women.

“It really has changed my outlook on life though. The fact that for every single human on the planet (including everyone reading this) a strong woman had to go through carrying a baby, going through all of the emotions that come with being pregnant, and then deliver the baby is just astounding. It's incredibly remarkable and shows just how strong women are. Crystal is going to be an amazing mother”.

Clifford also shared a collection of photos of himself and his wife with her blossoming baby bump on display to his 6.4M Instagram followers.

The dad-to-be captioned the post, “You’re already everything, baby clifford 11/11/23”.