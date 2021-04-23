5 tasty cocktails to enjoy in the sunshine this weekend

It may not be summer just yet, but with weather like this it certainly feels like it! What better way to enjoy the glorious sunshine this weekend than with an ice cold cocktail in your hand to keep you company?

Here are four delicious cocktail recipes — and one mocktail recipe — perfect for the day that's in it.

Spanish Sangria

Make a pitcher of this joyous juice and pretend you're on a beach somewhere in the south of Spain. For a non-alcoholic version sub out your wine for grape juice.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

4 oranges

1 unwaxed lemon

1 bottle of light red wine (e.g. pinot noir)

250ml orange juice

5 tbsp caster sugar

ice cubes, to serve

Method:

Thinly slice 1 orange and the lemon. Juice the rest of the oranges into a large jug and pour in the wine, orange juice and sugar. Mix well, then add the sliced fruit and chill.

Raspberry Beer Surprise

A summer staple that packs quite a punch!

Ingredients:

3⁄4 cup frozen raspberries

3 1⁄2 bottles of Amstel Radler beer

1 container of frozen raspberry lemonade concentrate, thawed

1⁄2 cup of vodka

Lemon and lime slices

Method:

Stir together the frozen raspberries, Amstel Radler, the raspberry lemonade concentrate and the vodka.

Serve over ice. Garnish with the lemon and lime slices, if desired.

The Classic Margarita

Sunny days and margaritas are a match made in heaven which we'll simply never get bored of.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

160ml tequila

100ml cointreau

120ml fresh lime juice

ice cubes

Method:

Crush some ice in a blender, add the liquid ingredients and blitz until blended. Serve with a slice of lime in chilled glasses dusted with sugar around the rim.

Montingo Bay

If you're looking for a cocktail with a bit of a wow-factor, then this is the recipe for you. The colour of deep island sunsets from the beach, sink slowly like the sun in this ombre beverage.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

50ml gin/vodka – we recommend Finlandia vodka

15ml fresh lime juice

4 raspberries

75ml apple juice

20ml elderflower cordial

Top up with ting grapefruit juice

Method:

Add all but the ting to a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass filled with ice and top with ting. Garnish with a red apple fan and 2 raspberries.

Mojito Mocktail

Craving something non-alcoholic or looking for a fun recipe to whip up for the kids? No problem — this delicious mocktail is just as satisfying as the real thing.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 tbsp sugar

Small bunch mint

Juice of 3 limes

Soda water

Crushed ice

Method:

Mash together the sugar and mint using a pestle and mortar if you have one, if not use a rolling pin and a bowl.

Add a handful of crushed ice into 2 tall glasses. Divide the lime juice evenly between the glasses and add the mint mixture.

Top up with soda water and add a straw.