5 tasty cocktails to enjoy in the sunshine this weekend
It may not be summer just yet, but with weather like this it certainly feels like it! What better way to enjoy the glorious sunshine this weekend than with an ice cold cocktail in your hand to keep you company?
Here are four delicious cocktail recipes — and one mocktail recipe — perfect for the day that's in it.
Spanish Sangria
Make a pitcher of this joyous juice and pretend you're on a beach somewhere in the south of Spain. For a non-alcoholic version sub out your wine for grape juice.
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
4 oranges
1 unwaxed lemon
1 bottle of light red wine (e.g. pinot noir)
250ml orange juice
5 tbsp caster sugar
ice cubes, to serve
Method:
Thinly slice 1 orange and the lemon. Juice the rest of the oranges into a large jug and pour in the wine, orange juice and sugar. Mix well, then add the sliced fruit and chill.
Raspberry Beer Surprise
A summer staple that packs quite a punch!
Ingredients:
3⁄4 cup frozen raspberries
3 1⁄2 bottles of Amstel Radler beer
1 container of frozen raspberry lemonade concentrate, thawed
1⁄2 cup of vodka
Lemon and lime slices
Method:
Stir together the frozen raspberries, Amstel Radler, the raspberry lemonade concentrate and the vodka.
Serve over ice. Garnish with the lemon and lime slices, if desired.
The Classic Margarita
Sunny days and margaritas are a match made in heaven which we'll simply never get bored of.
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
160ml tequila
100ml cointreau
120ml fresh lime juice
ice cubes
Method:
Crush some ice in a blender, add the liquid ingredients and blitz until blended. Serve with a slice of lime in chilled glasses dusted with sugar around the rim.
Montingo Bay
If you're looking for a cocktail with a bit of a wow-factor, then this is the recipe for you. The colour of deep island sunsets from the beach, sink slowly like the sun in this ombre beverage.
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
50ml gin/vodka – we recommend Finlandia vodka
15ml fresh lime juice
4 raspberries
75ml apple juice
20ml elderflower cordial
Top up with ting grapefruit juice
Method:
Add all but the ting to a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass filled with ice and top with ting. Garnish with a red apple fan and 2 raspberries.
Mojito Mocktail
Craving something non-alcoholic or looking for a fun recipe to whip up for the kids? No problem — this delicious mocktail is just as satisfying as the real thing.
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
1 tbsp sugar
Small bunch mint
Juice of 3 limes
Soda water
Crushed ice
Method:
Mash together the sugar and mint using a pestle and mortar if you have one, if not use a rolling pin and a bowl.
Add a handful of crushed ice into 2 tall glasses. Divide the lime juice evenly between the glasses and add the mint mixture.
Top up with soda water and add a straw.