5 series and movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend

The weekend is just around the corner and we are very excited for a couple of days away from work. We will be reading in the garden, trying out new recipes for brunch and hosting family movie nights.

There is so much new content on Netflix this weekend so curl up on the sofa and get watching. Here are our top five picks for the bank holiday weekend.

Space Force

A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military’s newest agency– Space Force– ready for lift off.

Legally Blonde

To win back her Harvard-bound former beau, Elle Woods enrolls at the university’s law school — and ends up excelling in the legal arts.

Selling Sunset

The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.

Never Have I Ever

After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status– but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.

Steel Magnolias

In this bittersweet drama, a close-knit group of women congregate at a beauty parlour in a small Louisiana town to laugh, cry and discuss life events.