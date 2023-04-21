5 sensational dupes for TikTok’s most popular makeup products

We’re obsessed with makeup, which means that we’re always looking for the next best thing in the beauty industry!

Social media app TikTok has become a great place to find cult favourites, but the one problem we constantly seem to be encountering is that the products are either way out of our price range, or they’re always out of stock.

If you have a few popular products on your ‘to buy’ list and you’re sick of never being able to get them, then why not consider trying out a dupe?

Dupes are incredible for our bank accounts, as they are usually a fraction of the price of the item, especially if it’s high end. Plus, the fact that it’s a dupe means that they are often in plenty of stock!

We have cultivated some of the hottest products in the beauty world right now, and have delved deep to find the best – and cheapest – dupes for each of them. We promise you won’t be able to tell the difference:

This blush by Selena Gomez’s brand Rare Beauty has been blowing up TikTok for months now, and it seems like it’s only in stock for seconds at a time online. So, instead of splashing the cash and waiting around for it to come back into stock, why not go for the Makeup Revolution Super Dewy Liquid Blush (RRP €6.99). It’s just as pigmented as the Rare Beauty blush, and there are even a few shades that look incredibly similar to the originals. You can’t go wrong with it!

Beauty fans have been going nuts for this lip oil from luxury brand Dior, for its nourishing properties, its luscious shine and hint of colour. However, we can understand that its price tag is a lot! Instead, you can give the NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip Gloss (RRP €9.99) a whirl, if you fancy trying out a dupe. This lip oil is a fraction of the price, but still delivers on that necessary shine, comfort and pop of colour for your lips.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty foundation has been a staple in our makeup bag ever since it first launched in 2019. Sometimes, though, we find ourselves savouring wearing it just on special occasions, as we don’t want to repurchase it too often. So, if you still want to keep that Fenty Beauty vibe in your everyday makeup routine but you don’t want to splash the cash, then we’d recommend going for the L'Oréal Infallible 24H Matte Cover Foundation (RRP €14.99). It delivers almost identically to the Fenty formula – lightweight yet buildable, with a matte finish and an incredible staying power.

Who hasn’t heard about Flawless Filter at this point? This is one of Charlotte Tilbury’s most beloved products, and we can certainly understand why. The results that this liquid primer gives is incredible – whether you wear it underneath your foundation or on its own. Alternatively, if you want to save your money, there are lots of great dupes out there, including the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter (RRP €15), which is available in 8 different shades. Your skin will still look as radiant as ever with this one!

Urban Decay’s setting spray has been a cult classic for years now, and it definitely lives up to the hype. There’s a reason why it’s called ‘all nighter’ – even if you’re out dancing from dusk until dawn, your makeup will still look flawless by the end! Sadly, we can’t always afford to treat ourselves to this absolute gem, which is why the e.l.f. Stay All Night Setting Mist (RRP €10) is a brilliant dupe. The staying power of this spray is just as good, and you’ll be saving yourself some serious money!