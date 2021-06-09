5SOS star Luke Hemmings & Sierra Deaton are engaged

He’s officially off the market ladies! 5 Seconds of Summer star Luke Hemmings has announced the exciting news that he and his fiancée Sierra Deaton are engaged.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the 24-year-old singer posted a series of stunning throwback snaps, sharing the sweet moment when he popped the question earlier this year.

“With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year,” the Australian boy band star excitedly wrote in the caption, before going on to gush, “I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you.”

Meanwhile, fellow musician Sierra shared the same four photographs to her own Instagram page, captioning the announcement post by writing, “It was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. can’t wait for forever,” followed by a white heart emoji.

In the photos we get glimpses of Sierra’s tear-drop shaped ring, while also getting snapshots of the actual proposal with the pair embracing afterwards.

Elaborating more in the comment section, Sierra explained, “also we spent the weekend here and celebrated vietnamese new year, if you’re wondering about the outfit change lmao. just love the photo.”

Both Luke and Sierra’s announcement posts were flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

Luke’s mom, Liz Hemmings was quick to comment, “So happy @sierradeaton will be part of our family. Can’t wait to see you both and hug you,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“Beaut souls,” Callum Hood, one of Luke's band-mates, simply wrote.

Huge congratulations to both Luke and Sierra on this wonderful new adventure!