5-month-old baby girl tragically dies after magpie attack in Australia

A five-month-old baby girl has tragically died after a magpie attack in Australia last week.

According to local reports, Baby Mia suffered serious head injuries after her mother fell while trying to shield her daughter from a swooping magpie, which flew down towards them.

Unfortunately, while Mia’s mum Simone was trying to protect her little one from harm, she inadvertently tripped while holding Mia in her arms.

Baby Mia was then rushed to Queensland Children's Hospital, however, despite her doctor’s best efforts, Mia’s injuries were fatal.

“On 8 August 2021 this horrible world dealt a blow no one could ever imagine,” family members explained on a GoFundMe page set up for Mia’s parents.

“On this day, in Glendemann Park, [in Brisbane, Australia] an absolute tragic and sudden accident occurred, where beautiful Mia, at only five young months of age, grew her little angel wings and left this world for the final time.”

“Shattering everyone’s hearts, and crushing Jacob and Simone’s world in the blink of an eye where no day would ever be the same,” they continued.

Mia was born on the 25th of February this year and was described as “perfect from her head full of hair, to her tiny little nose and her little long toes.”

“Mia’s arrival made Jacob and Simone’s lives complete, they constantly doted over her, showered her with love, and shared her for all their loved ones to adore.”

Mia’s aunties set up the GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral costs as well as to allow Mia’s parents to take some much-needed time off from work to allow them to grieve and to “relieve all of the financial stress associated with this absolute horrific tragedy.”

The family originally set a goal of raising $100,000, which they’ve already more than made with total donations coming in at $131.3K.

Our thoughts go out to Mia’s family during this unimaginably difficult time.