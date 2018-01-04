5 health resolutions that have NOTHING to do with diet or exercise

January is always the move where you can move for ads flogging fitness teas or gym discounts.

However, some of us may not be interested in making resolutions that only involve diet and exercise.

Here are five other avenues of health to consider when deciding what rules you want to set for 2018:

Embark on a proper skin care regimen

Whether it's spots, dry patches or the first few wrinkles coming in, your skin changes on the regular.

Make 2018 the year that you finally invest in skincare and crate a legit, multi step night time routine, instead of scrubbing your face with a makeup wipe and slapping on some Sudacreme.

Some routines can include up to ten steps, but we're good with just six: First cleanse, second cleanse with hot cloth, gentle exfoliation, toner, serum, moisturiser and, if necessary, spot or acne treatment like Sudacreme or a drying potion.

Focus on your sleep schedule

Not getting enough good quality, regular sleep can be a nightmare for our bodies.

As well as wandering around in a haze the day after a late night, it's bad for both your physical and mental health to wander through life on less than six hours per night.

Seven to nine hours is idea, so turn your phone to night mode, rub on some of Lush's Sleepy body lotion and snuggle that hot water bottle for the required amount of hours.

Take a social media sabbatical

If you find you're spending way too long on Snapchat, getting FOMO from Instagram and creeping on randoms on Facebook, it might be time to take a break from your smart phone.

Going offline for one day a week, or just a few hours per day can help self esteem and stress issues hugely, as you are no longer bombarded with the highlight reel of everyone you follows lives.

Make a deal with yourself that you will only go on social media on your commutes to and from work, or for half an hour after dinner, and prepare to be amazed with how much more grounded you are to the actual world.

Brush up on book reading

Reading books keeps your brain sharp, and works of fiction can boost your own feelings of creativity.

Make a list of ten books you'd love to read but have never gotten around to, and get through them over the next 12 months.

Keep one in your bag to read on the commute or on the sitting room table. That way, when it comes to choosing between watching TV or reading, both are within easy reach.

Declutter your mind

Make a list of the important things you have been putting off that have been stressing you out, and set a goal to get through one or two of them a week.

Whether it's that dentist appointment you've reschedule four times, a trip home to see your Granny or arranging a course of counselling sessions for yourself, putting pen to paper and physically seeing the things you want or need to do can motivate you do check them off the list.

Getting an actual physical planner can also help with organisation issues, so make sure you always have it plus a pen handy in your bag to keep your appointments in order and check things off that list.