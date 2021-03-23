5 fun things to do at home when you’re sick of movie nights

We never thought we’d say this, but after a year of being at home, we sort of feel like pandemic pros!

We’ve nailed the lockdown look of leggings and hoodies and it’s fair to say that we’ve perfected the art of walking. However, with motivation at an all time low, we also know all too well how easy it is to fall into a monotonous rut of endless movie nights.

Here’s a list of fun, creative ideas of things to do at home that aren’t plopping yourself in front of the TV for hours on end.

Make pizza from scratch

If you’ve never made a yeasted dough before, then now’s your chance. It’s time consuming, exciting, and yes it’s even a little bit daunting. However, it’s also hugely rewarding when you get to pull that perfectly baked pizza out of the oven and say “I did this, this was all me!”

This basic homemade pizza recipe is one of our go-to’s — it’s simple yet satisfying, ideal for any wannabe bakers. Don’t forget to add whatever toppings you like and be creative!

Have a painting party

This one requires a little bit of planning, but we promise it’ll be an evening you won’t forget anytime soon. Order some basic painting supplies (if you don’t already have any) including a variety of colours, some small brushes and a small canvas, and get your friends to do the same. The next thing you’ll need to do is choose a Bob Ross painting tutorial to base your party around. There are a ton of videos available online for free here, so pick your favourite.

Next up, you’ll need to schedule a video call with all of your pals, and make sure to have the wine at the ready! Have everyone watch the same Bob Ross tutorial but keep your paintings hidden from each other until the very end, when you all can enjoy a big reveal. Remember, this isn’t necessarily about being a professional painter, but about having a laugh with your friends and doing something different together.

Have a pamper evening

If you’re missing the hairdressers, your nail gal or even the spa which you used to treat yourself to every once in a blue moon, then it’s beyond time that you indulge in an evening of pure pampering. Run yourself a hot bubble bath, pour yourself a gin and tonic and light your favourite scented candle. Give yourself a facial and use all the lotions and potions which you’ve been saving for a special occasion — you deserve it!

Start a book club

Life was far busier pre pandemic — that’s for sure! With so much going on, from late nights at work to birthday parties with friends and family obligations left, right and centre, that left very little time for the luxury that is sitting down with a good book.

Now that we all have a bit more time on our hands, why not set up a small virtual book club with a few of your mates? Pick a book which you’ll all be interested in and set a date one month in the future to meet up over Zoom and chat about all things bookish.

Sort out your old photos

You know all those photos you collected and saved on your phone over the years? It’s finally time to take a trip down memory lane and sort that out! Go through all of your folders and delete the pics which you know in your heart and soul are god awful and irrelevant and save the ones that spark joy and remind you of happier times. Organisation is key here, so make sure to label your folders correctly and in a way that makes sense to you.

The next thing you need to do is decide how you want to save all of these images; whether it be in a physical photo album, in frames around your home or in digital albums you upload to social media. With so many precious memories saved on our phones, it would be such a shame to just leave them on the cloud and forget about them eventually.