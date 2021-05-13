5 delectable cocktail recipes to help you celebrate World Cocktail Day

It’s time to test your mixology skills, as today, May 13 is World Cocktail Day!

World Cocktail Day is a global celebration of cocktails and marks the publication date of the first definition of a cocktail in the Oxford Dictionary on May 13, 1806. The New York tabloid The Balance and Columbian Repository defined a cocktail as "a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters".

A cocktail, as we know it, is used to refer to a drink that contains two or more ingredients with at least one of the ingredients being alcohol. This year, with bars being closed the world over, many people have been experimenting at home, creating their own cocktail concoctions!

To mark the occasion, Aldi have shared four sumptuous cocktail recipes (and one delectable mocktail recipe), which are all sinfully delicious and super easy to put together.

Mango Tonic Featuring Award winning Boyles Gin

A fruity gin and mango cocktail with tonic.

Serves: 1 person

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

50ml Boyle’s Irish Gin

1 tbsp Sugar

20ml Lemon Juice

50ml Blended Mango

Raspberries to garnish

Tonic water

Method:

Put the gin, sugar, lemon and mango puree into a shaker with ice.

Shake, strain over ice and top with tonic water.

Garnish with raspberries.

Raspberry Kiss

Serves: 2 people

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

100ml Boyle’s Irish Gin

130g fresh Raspberries – keep a few to garnish

Juice of 1 fresh Lime

2 Lime wedges to decorate

4 fresh Basil Leaves – keep a couple aside to garnish

Ice Cubes

Method:

Put all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

Fill with ice – shake vigorously.

Strain into 2 glasses.

Decorate with some lime slices, a fresh basil leaf and raspberries.

For a longer drink, pour into tumblers, add some ice cubes and top up with sparkling elderflower water.

Baybreeze

Mix vodka, lime, sugar, passionfruit and pineapple over ice for a delicious Baybreeze.

Serves: 1 person

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

50ml Tamova Vodka

40ml Cranberry Juice

20ml Pineapple Juice

Dash of fresh lime juice

1 tbsp sugar

1 Passionfruit

Method:

Scoop out 1/2 the passion fruit.

Add the vodka, lime, sugar, passionfruit, pineapple and cranberry juice to the cocktail shaker.

Shake over ice.

Pour into a chilled glass and use the other half of the passionfruit as a garnish.

Daquiri

A much-loved favourite, it's always good to make sure there’s rum in the cupboard for a cheeky Daiquiri.

Serves: 1 person

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

60ml Old Hopking Premium White Rum

20ml Lime Juice

2 tbsp Sugar

Ice cubes

Lime to garnish

Method:

Fill your cocktail glass with ice to chill.

In the cocktail shaker add the lime and sugar, stir together until the sugar dissolves.

Add ice and rum into the shaker and shake for about 30 seconds, to chill and dilute the mix.

Finally, strain into a glass and garnish with a slice of lime.

Fizzy Basil Lemonade

This tangy and revitalising beverage is the ultimate thirst-quencher

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 3 minutes

Ingredients:

500ml Lemonade

1 Lemon

300ml Sparkling Water

4 tbsp fresh Basil

Method:

Gently muddle 4 tbsp of torn fresh basil leaves in the bottom of a glass.

Add ice and fill the glass halfway with lemonade.

Top the glass off with sparkling water and stir together.

To serve, garnish with fresh slices of lemon and a sprig of fresh basil.

