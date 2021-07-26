5 amazing Irish illustrators whose work you’ll want all over your home

(Orlaith De Burca)

There are few things that level up a space as well as a fun, vibrant piece of art. A splash of loud colour in a room can change the entire personality of the space, taking it from muted to statement with just the addition of a well-placed, well-chosen piece!

Luckily enough, our gorgeous little green isle is full of super talented and creative people, who are simply dying to create the perfect piece for you! These Irish illustrators and artists are some of the best – and coolest – our country has to offer and their prints never disappoint! From graphic design to pencil and paint prints, we’re loving these dynamic, bright and beautiful works of art!

W are ever so slightly obsessed with Amy’s playful and colourful designs! This deep, romantic seascape over Dublin’s iconic Poolbeg Power Station is simple but beautiful with its gradating colours and contrasting tones and shadows.

This print is the perfect gift for someone missing Dublin or whose special spot is featured here! A super cute idea, stunningly executed by the utterly talented Amy. A digital and traditional illustrator, she makes custom prints and her own designs, ranging form landscapes and funky prints to gorgeous portraits and couple portraits like this one! They make for really personal and unusual gifts, so we’re loving them!

We cannot describe how obsessed we are with Linda’s stunning designs! The recipe one has us drooling and we definitely want one for our kitchen! The award winning illustrator has lots of different series that are super popular, including her recipe series, wedding sketches and ‘cool auntie’ series that chronicle the escapades of a cool aunties and their nieces and nephews – a super sweet gift for any amazing aunties in your lives!

The couple pictures are also totally dreamy and Linda sometimes sketches them live from weddings, capturing your big day forever in a cute sketch of you and your loved one!

If you want something graphic and utterly funky, the De Burca Designs should be your go to! Orlaith de Burca completed her graphic design degree at LSAD in Limerick and has since been commissioned to create art for Dove’s summer campaign as seen above!

Her designs are all about vibrancy, using plenty of colour and focusing on nature, confidence and womanhood – all things we can get on board with! We love her 70s-esque colour palette and the gorgeous multimedia forms her art takes, but this re-imagining of The Last Supper has to be our fave!

If you’re looking for that perfect something for a friend or that conversation-starting piece of art on your wall, Megan Wright’s beautiful and humorous designs are the perfect pieces for you! Quirky, utterly Irish and hilarious, her designs poke fun at ‘Irish-isms’ and pop culture, creating a wonderful array of gift-worthy designs for anyone and everyone.

Ranging from Simpson-style drawings of your best friend to this gas Coronopoly board that features ‘Tom Hanks gets Covid’ and ‘Zoom Quiz’ as stops, we want all of De Burca’s amazing creations!

How Rad Studios is run by twin sisters who are packing serious talent between them! Their feminine and funky designs are giving major Y2K vibes, featuring lots of vibrant pinks, purples, yellows and greens and flower motifs. It’s the kind of piece we’d love to feature over our bar cart or for a splash of colour in our rooms!

And they don’t just do traditional prints – they also feature other mediums like this stunning and sassy mirror design, as well as cards, keyrings and candles! They are exactly the kind of thing to gift that cheeky friend who loves a laugh!