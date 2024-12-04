40+ unique gift ideas to treat your bestie for Christmas 2024

Although there are many important people in our lives, no one matches up to our best friend. They stick with us through our highs and lows, go with us on amazing adventures around the world, and give us the most joyful memories. So, when it comes to Christmas, we think our besties deserve to be treated to the most spectacular gifts!

That’s why, ahead of the big day itself, we have come up with the perfect gift guide for the best friend in your life. Whether they love beauty, skincare, accessories, books or the latest fashion, we hope your best friend will feel loved, pampered and adored by receiving any of these fabulous presents:

Brooke & Shoals Neroli Blossom & Lavender Gift Set – RRP €40

The Gift Box – Neroli Blossom & Lavender by Brooke & Shoals is a delightful present for those who appreciate soothing and aromatic experiences. This set includes a scented candle and a reed diffuser, both infused with the calming blend of neroli blossom and lavender. The candle offers up to 45 hours of burn time, while the diffuser provides continuous fragrance for approximately 12-16 weeks. Beautifully packaged, this gift box brings a touch of tranquillity and elegance to any home, making it an ideal choice for special occasions or personal indulgence. Buy here.

FARO Silk Pillowcase – RRP €45

The ultimate sleep essential to reduce frizz, bed head hair and flyaway hair caused by static. It also protects your blow-dry and helps it to last longer. Made with luxurious Mulberry Silk. A dream for your hair! Buy here.

Dust + Rock The Barrel Bag – RRP €32

Created by Irish brand Dust + Rock, this is a luxurious drawstring makeup bag that lies flat for easy access, with raised sides to prevent products from rolling out. Features a foam base for protection, two inner pockets, and sturdy handles for easy carrying. Perfect for travel or home use.

Available in Greenway (green triangles), Sirius (black and white) and Toast My Marshmallows (pink and red). Buy here.

One for the Girlos – From the girls’ night out to the group chat, the ultimate survival guide (O’Brien Press) – RRP €14.99

Insta star & popular comedian Enya Martin and her girls’ survival guide. Laugh, cringe and nod along with Enya Martin in her funny and honest look at female friendships. From hen parties to WhatsApp groups, this book is your survival guide to the wild world of women. Perfect for anyone who’s ever had a BFF, a frenemy, or a work bestie. Buy here or in all good book shops nationwide.

Snatch & Sculpt Collection RRP €54.95/£49.95 (Worth €131.65/£113.65)

Snatch & Sculpt your way to radiant glam with this must-have collection, containing all the essentials to create a flawless, defined look. This carefully curated set includes seven full-size products that truly have you covered, featuring two brand-new, exclusive MRS Glam additions that you won’t want to miss! What's Inside: MRS Glam Snatched Mini Face & Eye Palette (NEW) , MRS Glam Glorious Glide Kohl Eyeliner Pencil – Cream Supreme (NEW), Snatch Stick Bronze and Contour – Sunset, MRS Glam Sunset Glow Cream Blush – Rosemanic, MRS Glam Glorious Glaze Lip Oil – Raspberry Zest, MRS Glam Lash Extravaganza Mascara Black and MRS Glam Glorious Spritz Setting Spray. Buy here.

Cloves & Cinnamon Candle by Max Benjamin – RRP €40 Max Benjamin, the masters of luxurious handmade candles, are thrilled to announce an exciting new addition to their coveted three-wick candle collection. Just in time for the crisp, cozy autumn/winter season, they’re unveiling the limited-edition Cloves & Cinnamon fragrance – available for this season only. Housed in elegant smoked glass, the Cloves & Cinnamon candle offers a warming blend of spicy cloves and sweet cinnamon, perfect for cozy autumn and winter evenings. This rich, comforting scent captures the essence of crisp autumn days and the inviting warmth of seasonal gatherings by the fire. In addition to Cloves & Cinnamon, the three-wick collection includes other beloved fragrances such as French Linen Water, Lemongrass & Ginger, and White Pomegranate. Each candle is crafted in Max Benjamin’s studio in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, using the finest natural soy wax and pure cotton wicks, ensuring a clean, soot-free burn. Proudly Irish and committed to the highest standards of craftsmanship, Max Benjamin continues to bring luxury to homes with their rich, signature fragrances. These three-wick candles are a must-have for those seeking to indulge in the ultimate olfactory experience this autumn/winter season. Buy online here and in select retailers nationwide

Little Light Jewellery: Soul Sister RRP €59

These two interlocking circle charms beautifully symbolises the deep friendship and connection between two souls. It comes with a heartfelt poem that speaks to support, understanding, and gratitude—perfect for that amazing friend who always has your back. All pieces are €59 for one, €99 for two, €145 for three and €190 for four. Buy here, and at Kilkenny Design stores nationwide.

Lisa & Co Cosmetics Skin Silk CC Cream – RRP €35/£32

This perfect blend of skincare and make-up will make the perfect present for the beauty-lover in your life. Your bestie’s skin will be left hydrated from the HW & VLW Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramide III, as well as protected from the sun with the added SPF30. This formula is vegan and enriched with A-C-E Vitamins, Blueberry Extract, and Anti-Aging Peptides to leave the skin feeling nourished. Whether your friend wears the CC cream on its own for a natural glow or as a primer under their foundation, their complexion will be party-season ready. Buy here.

Pink Art Deco Earrings by Cementique – RRP €32

These are beautiful art deco inspired earrings, made with Jesmonite and gold-plated stainless steel. Their 18ct gold plated earring hooks make these lightweight earrings perfect for sensitive ears. Packaged in a gift box with a polishing cloth included. Buy here.

Wink With Mink’s Speedy Lash Kit from Arnotts – RRP €34

Give the gift of perfect lashes this Christmas with Wink With Mink’s Speedy Lash Kit. This Irish company went viral on TikTok for all the right reasons as they offer at-home lash extensions that last for a week, with no damage to the natural lashes. There are two versatile styles to choose from. The Au Natural are ideal for everyday wear, while the Luxe Volume adds instant glamour to the eyes. The kit comes with reusable clusters as well as glue bond, applicator, sealant, and remover to give you that salon-worthy application at home. With their careful design, these lashes make the perfect present for lash novices and enthusiasts alike. Buy here.

BPerfect x Annalivia Christmas 2024 Gift Set – RRP €27.95/£24.95 (Worth €45.85/£36.95)

Sparkle this season with the exclusive BPerfect x Annalivia Christmas 2024 Set, a must-have collaboration curated by beauty influencer Annalivia. Featuring three full-sized essentials, this limited-edition trio is the perfect gift for beauty lovers who want to shine bright during the festive season.

The set includes the Lip Library Tinted Lip Oil in Sweety, a sheer rose-pink hue enriched with jojoba oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E for glossy, hydrated lips. The Melted Cream Blusher in Cheeky delivers a dewy, radiant pop of buildable rose-pink colour for the ultimate glow. Top it all off with the Better Half Luxe Half Lash in 12:12, designed to add soft, fluffy drama with a winged effect, complete with mini lash glue for easy application. Ideal for gifting—or keeping!—this chic collection is available now. Buy here.

AVEDA’s Hand Relief Aroma Trio Gift Set – RRP €30

The winter weather always wreaks havoc on our skin, leaving our hands cracked and dry. Sharing the gift of moisturised and nourished skin at this time of year is not only a practical present but a thoughtful idea, so why not treat your bestie to this Hand Relief gift set? These creams are formulated with plant-based extracts, 94%+ naturally derived ingredients, vegan formulas, and stick to cruelty-free standards. Not only do these products leave the hands feeling smooth and soft, but they feature fan-favourite aromas in the scents Shampure, Rosemary Mint, and Cherry Almond. Buy here.

NJO Designs Sterling Silver CZ Flower Climber Stud Earrings – RRP €75

NJO Designs has launched their brand-new Christmas collection, which features these gorgeous earrings! These silver cz flower climber earrings are a stylish and modern accessory, delicately crafted from sterling silver. The flower climber design, adorned with cubic zirconia, creates the illusion of multiple piercings. These earrings are the perfect pairing for any outfit over the festive season! Buy here.

VOYA Aromatic Journey Luxury Bathing Set – RRP €50

The Aromatic Journey Luxury Bathing Set by VOYA is a heavenly gift for anyone in need of ultimate relaxation and indulgence. This exquisite set includes luxurious organic bath and body products infused with VOYA’s signature seaweed-based formulations, designed to soothe the senses and nourish the skin. Featuring a calming candle, refreshing body wash, and hydrating lotion, it transforms an everyday bathing routine into a spa-like experience. Beautifully packaged for the festive season, it’s perfect for those who cherish self-care and natural beauty. A thoughtful and pampering gift that brings serenity and rejuvenation, ideal for spreading joy and relaxation this Christmas. Buy here.

Bare by Vogue’s SOS Kit – RRP €35 – worth €50

If your bestie is a tan-lover, this SOS Kit will bring her so much joy this Christmas. This gift set includes the Express Tan Removal Gel to melt away old tan or tanning mishaps in just five minutes. There is also the brand new Couture Body Cover in the set which works as a body makeup to give a flawless and bronzed look to the skin due to its blurring formula. Last but by no means least, the kit also comes with a Luxury Tanning Mitt to help give an even finish. Buy here and in pharmacies and retailers nationwide.

Neostrata RESURFACE Gift Set – RRP €29.95 (Worth €55.74)

Neostrata RESURFACE range features powerful levels of Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) to smooth and refine the skins surface texture. Contains Glycolic Mousse Cleanser, NeoStrata branded Hairband, and Hyaluronic Luminous Lift 5g. Buy online here and in pharmacies nationwide.

Everything is Mnasome by Kunak McGann (O’Brien Press) – RRP €9.99

Celebrate Irish women, their extraordinary achievements and landmark victories for equality. From stone-throwing suffragists, scientific geniuses and intrepid adventurers to controversial writers, record-breaking sportswomen and global music icons – all determined to shape their own destinies. These are the Mná na hÉireann who took on the patriarchy, one hard-fought milestone at a time; the unsung heroes and fearless firebrands who shaped Ireland’s past and inspire its future. A unique celebration of the indomitable spirit of Irish women. Buy here or all good book shops nationwide.

The Amo Heart Double Bead Necklace in Gold – RRP €51 (including engraving)

This beautiful necklace features up to four dainty heart pendants, which can showcase their initials or those of their loved ones. Mums especially adore wearing the initials of each of their children close to their hearts all day long, providing a lovely conversation starter wherever they go. Buy here, or visit their stores at Liffey Valley, Dublin, and Castle Lane, Belfast.

Lisa Keane Waterford Art Jigsaw – RRP €30 This year, Irish artist Lisa Keane has introduced a brand-new product to her offerings, jigsaw puzzles! These jigsaws are 500 pcs and there are five paintings to choose from. They come in a stylish presentation box ideal for gifting and once finished would be perfect to frame and display on your wall. Buy here.

KASH Beauty Prep & Perfect – RRP €34.95 (Worth €58.85)

Ace that base this Christmas with the Prep & Perfect set. This essential, full-sized set includes the Radiant Canvas Primer, Hydrating Face Mist, and a brand new, Peptide Infused clear Lip Treatment. Packed with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and vitamins, this trio nourishes, hydrates, and primes your skin for a flawless makeup look, or a radiant no-makeup glow. Buy here and in stockists nationwide, including Boots, Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Soap & Glory Soak In The Sparkle Gift Set from Boots – RRP €39.99

Get ready to glow this Christmas with the Soap & Glory Soak In The Sparkle Gift Set! This 9-piece, full-sized collection is a treasure trove of wonderful bath and body products. Indulge in the iconic Clean On Me and Call Of Fruity body washes, exfoliate with the Scrub Of Your Life body scrub, and hydrate your skin with The Righteous Butter. Pamper your face with the Face Soap & Clarity facial wash, and brighten your under-eyes with the Puffy Eye Attack eye patches. Complete with Hand Food hand lotion and Heel Genius foot lotion, this set is the ultimate self-care kit. Buy here.

The Head Plan Agenda – RRP €49

The Head Plan Agenda is the ultimate tool for staying organised, making it a thoughtful and stylish gift for anyone looking to enhance their productivity. This beautifully designed planner combines monthly and weekly layouts with space for goal-setting, habit tracking, and reflection, helping users stay on top of tasks while focusing on personal growth. Crafted with high-quality materials, it’s both functional and elegant, perfect for work, study, or life planning. Ideal for busy professionals, students, or anyone seeking clarity in their routine, this agenda inspires intention and balance, making it a meaningful gift for a fresh and focused start. Buy here.

L’OCCITANE Zesty Kumquat Collection – RRP €36

Treat a loved one to nourished skin this Christmas with a body care gift set from L’OCCITANE. These soothing products have been enriched with shea butter to soften the skin and leave it feeling supple – a must during the drying winter months. With a refreshing and zesty citrus scent, they’ll be treated to a revitalising and invigorating experience when they step into the shower. This addition to their body care routine will help to deliver deep hydration with a lingering aroma. This must-have gift set includes Kumquat Shower Foam, Kumquat Hand Cream and a Kumquat Soap, as well as a L’OCCITANE signature gift box to add an added touch of luxury. Buy here.

Robin Christmas Card from SIAR Photography – RRP €3.50

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas card to send this year, this lovely Robin card will be a wonderful way to share the festive spirit. This card reads ‘Nollaig Shona’, meaning Happy Christmas in Irish, on the front and has a stunning image of a robin that was photographed during a heavy frost in winter 2022. It comes in an A6 size, has a matt finish and includes a white envelope so it arrives ready to send! You can purchase this card, which was printed in Ireland, individually or in packs of 5. Buy here.

Thalgo Signature Essentiels Marins Fragrance Candle – RRP €32

Exclusive Thalgo signature fragrance ‘Essentiels Marins’ with a luxurious blend of marine-inspired fragrances for a serene ambiance. Perfect for any space. Available from all good retailers and spas nationwide.

Trinny London Daily Go-To Gift Set – RRP €42

The Trinny London Daily Go-To Gift Set is a versatile beauty essential, perfect for anyone who loves an effortless, polished look. This curated stack includes creamy, multitasking products for the face, eyes, and lips, designed to simplify your daily routine. Compact and stackable, it’s ideal for busy lifestyles and travel. With shades that blend seamlessly and suit various skin tones, this set offers an easy, natural finish for any occasion. A thoughtful and practical gift, it’s perfect for beauty enthusiasts or those new to makeup, making it a must-have addition to any gift guide this season. Buy here.

Little Light Jewellery: Nurture – RRP €59

Nurture is a beautiful piece that features one smaller interlocked circle inside another, a representation of the unbreakable bond between mother and child. It’s the perfect present for that extraordinary woman in your life who’s balancing the challenges of motherhood. It’s a beautiful reminder that she’s doing an incredible job and deserves to feel appreciated every day. All pieces are €59 for one, €99 for two, €145 for three and €190 for four. They are available to purchase via www.littlelight.ie, and at Kilkenny Design stores nationwide. IMAGE Skincare All Aglow Festive Cracker – RRP €37 This incredible festive cracker from IMAGE Skincare will certainly brighten up your Christmas Day! The adorable packaging contains Image Skincare’s best-selling Ormedic lip treatment, which helps to improve moisture and plump up your lips. You will also be treated to the Hydrating Hydrogel Sheet Mask, a rapid quenching sheet mask that leaves your skin feeling dewy and revitalised. This quirky cracker kit gives you the ultimate glow for any occasion! Buy here. Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre & Radiant Complexion Cream Gift Set – RRP €35.00 Give the gift of radiant skin this Christmas with Embryolisse’s ultimate skincare duo! Featuring the cult-favorite Lait-Crème Concentré and the luminous Radiant Complexion Cream, this set is the perfect gift for anyone seeking glowing, hydrated skin. Both of these products have been formulated to enhance your natural glow, as well as to hydrate your skin throughout the day. Ideal for gifting or as a treat for yourself! Buy here.

Le Creuset Oil & Vinegar Set from Kildare Village – RRP €60, Kildare Village price €43.30

If your bestie loves to host a dinner party or enjoys a culinary delight in her life, this Le Creuset Oil & Vinegar Set from Kildare Village is a unique and thoughtful gift to share this Christmas. The sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to any countertop and is an indulgent treat that she probably wouldn’t purchase for herself. Available to purchase at Kildare Village, you can explore the wide variety of foodie gifts at the stunning shopping destination. Buy from Kildare Village.

Ella & Jo Masking Moments – RRP €65

Encourage them to embrace a moment of self-care over the festive break with this deeply enriching set, featuring The Miracle Mask Hydrating & Plumping Facial Treatment and the Glow Up Enzyme Mask, infused with exfoliating fruit acids, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. This beautifully presented gift is valued at €72 and perfect for anyone in need of a little extra TLC this winter. Explore the full Ella & Jo range at ellaandjo.ie.

Peppermint Grove Crushed Pine & Clove – RRP €34.95 The Peppermint Grove home collection of festive scents will evoke the Christmas spirit throughout your home, with fragrances such as Champagne & Red Raspberries, Peppermint Candy Cane, Passion Berry Pavlova, Frankincense & Myrrh and Crushed Pine & Clove. Lead-free cotton wicks, natural soy wax and 80 hours burn time. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

Games Untold By Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Penguin) – RRP £14.99

There is nothing frivolous about the way a Hawthorne man loves. An amnesiac playboy and the woman with every reason to hate him. A daredevil, his favourite heiress, and three nights in Prague. An unlikely pairing between a cowboy and a goth. Four brothers with an inescapable bond, strengthened by the family they chose, in a house of wonders that promises to always deliver one more secret. Discover their stories of love and loss, power, puzzles, and life-and-death secrets in this mind-blowingly romantic collection that proves that when you love the way Hawthornes love, there is no going back. Buy here or in all good book shops nationwide.

KASH Beauty Sparkle & Shine – RRP €24.95 (Worth €29.90)