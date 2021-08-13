SHEmazing!
35 fun, thrifty and productive things to do this weekend if you’re super broke

We all have those weekends – we’re a week away from pay day, we’ve partied a lot this last month (and who can blame us after three lockdowns!) and we just can’t justify another weekend on the town this time.

Fear not! You weekend doesn’t have to be spent in solitude with no fun or friends. There are plenty of activities and creative things for you and your crew to get up to this weekend that won’t cost a penny – or at least, shouldn’t cost more than €10! Have a browse below, pick out a few activities and enjoy your thrifty weekend!

Pot luck dinner party

Visit free local tourist sites

Go for a hike

De-clutter your home

Camp with friends in the backyard

Go for a picnic

Host a book club

Have a board game/cards night

Have a movie night

Bake something new and challenging

Visit free galleries in your area

Volunteer somewhere

Visit the library

Have a beach day

Have an at-home spa day

Go for a bike ride

Go through your to-do list

Do some painting, collaging or some sort of art project

Have a photo shoot with friends

Clean your car

Meal plan for the week

Go for a run

Do some yoga

Visit a thrift store

Walk your dog – or a friend’s dog!

Re-arrange a room in your house

Meditate

Learn a new skill

Search for free local events

Have a sleepover

Call a friend you haven’t caught up with in a while

Organise your photos on your phone and computer

Back up your files

DIY or upcycle some furniture

Plan your next trip

