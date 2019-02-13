21 Savage is finally RELEASED on bond following ICE detainment

Rapper 21 Savage has finally been released on bond from ICE custody after the federal immigration agency detained him, alleging that he had overstayed his visa.

Officials said the rapper is a British citizen with a felony conviction, hence his arrest and attempt at deportation.

In a statement, lawyers Charles Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro said She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph (his given name), was released yesterday.

The lawyers said in the statement: “In the last 24 hours, in the wake of the Grammy Awards at which he was scheduled to attend and perform, we received notice that 21 Savage was granted an expedited hearing."

It continued; “Today, 21 Savage was granted a release on bond. He won his freedom. He will not forget this ordeal or any of the fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated.”

He was taken into custody on February 3, and had a wave of celebrities and authority figures campaigning for his release ever since.

His lawyers claim to have been speaking with ICE ever since his arrest to “clarify his actual legal standing, his eligibility for bond, and provide evidence of his extraordinary contributions to his community and society.”

They previously stated that the 26-year-old rapper was brought to the US when he was only seven-years-old, with his legal status expiring in 2006.

“21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters,” the statement also wrote.

“He says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit”.

Finally, it read that 21 Savage is "grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together.”

Feature image: Instagam/@21savage