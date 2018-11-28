2018 An Post Irish Book Awards crown best authors of the year

Last night marked the annual Irish Book Awards. Talented authors suited up and put on their best dress to anxiously await the final results.

Some of those included in the nominations were Emilie Pine, Graham Norton, Sally Rooney, James Kavanagh, and the Aisling girls Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen.

The Late Late Show’s Ryan Tubridy was also in attendance to support the winner of RTE Radio 1’s The Ryan Tubridy Show Listener’s Choice Award: Skin Deep by Liz Nugent.

Nugent’s compelling thriller also took home the trophy for the Irish Independent’s Crime Fiction Book of the Year.

Watch all the action from the #AnPostIBAS tomorrow night on @RTE One at 10.15pm pic.twitter.com/xcUyWJctwm — An Post Irish Book Awards (@AnPostIBAS) November 28, 2018

The rest of the 2018 results were as follows:

Eurospar Cookbook of the Year – Currabinny Cookbook by James Kavanagh and William Murphy

Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year – The Cow Book by John Connell

Specsavers Popular Fiction Book of the Year – The Importance of Being Aisling by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen

The WINNER of @specsaversie POPULAR FICTION BOOK OF THE YEAR is… #AnPostIBAS pic.twitter.com/isvWML2eCT — An Post Irish Book Awards (@AnPostIBAS) November 27, 2018

Bord Gais Energy Sports Book of the Year – Game Changer by Cora Staunton

Love Leabhar Gaelige Irish Language Book of the Year – Tuatha De Danann by Diarmuid Johnson

Eason Book Club Novel of the Year – Normal People by Sally Rooney

The WINNER of @easons NOVEL OF THE YEAR is… #AnPostIBAS pic.twitter.com/UDm75Xazqs — An Post Irish Book Awards (@AnPostIBAS) November 27, 2018

Dept 51 Eason Teen & Young Adult Book of the Year – The Weight of a Thousand Feathers by Brian Conaghan

National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year – Blazing a Trail by Sarah Webb (Senior) and The President’s Cat by Peter Donnelly (Junior).

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year – Notes to Self by Emilie Pine

The WINNER of @TheSundayIndo NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR is… #AnPostIBAS pic.twitter.com/1FrNkOqyj6 — An Post Irish Book Awards (@AnPostIBAS) November 27, 2018

Listowel Writers’ Week Irish Poem of the Year – Birthday by Brian Kirk

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year Award – How to Build a Space Rocket by Roisin O’Donnell

The Journal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year – Lighthouses of Ireland by Roger O’Reilly

Onside Non-Fiction Book of the Year – People Like Me by Lynn Ruane

The WINNER of @Onside_spons NONFICTION BOOK OF THE YEAR is… #AnPostIBAS pic.twitter.com/aPy6nH8sxQ — An Post Irish Book Awards (@AnPostIBAS) November 27, 2018

The fantastic poet Thomas Kinsella also received The Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award.

Congratulations to all the winners!