Remember the black skinny scarf trend from 2015? It's a difficult one to forget.

Celebrities, bloggers and gals on the high street alike went mad for the Kate Moss-inspired look, which involved draping a skinny , black, usually silky scarf around your neck.

The accessory was huge in the summer of 2015, with Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr, Olivia Palermo and Lily-Rose Depp all sporting one in the space of a week.

Now, the black skinny scarf is making a come back, so I hope yours is still buried in the bottom of your jewellery box (or in your tights drawer, where mine has been inexplicably hibernating.)

However, instead of embellishing our necks, it's adding an accent to our hair.

Hair scarves are making a comeback – with the skinny,m simple black scarf being the most chic of them all.

However, if you're a fan of colour, there is currently a whole host of prints and colours to choose from on the high street.

Bandanna style prints look divine as simple neck ties with a crisp, top buttons undone white shirt, while a colourful scarf can add interest to the handle of a plain handbag when not being worn in your hair.

Hair scarves, all €9.95 from Zara