20 of the best hair care gifts for Christmas 2022

During the winter months, the cold and persistent weather can sometimes affect our hair. If you have someone in your life that is desperate to give their hair some love and nourishment, then we have some amazing gift ideas for you!

Whether your recipient is looking to try out some new shampoos and conditioners, upgrade their hairbrush or be treated to some new accessories to keep their hair healthy and shiny, then we’ve got you covered.

There are lots of incredible haircare gifts on the market this festive season, and below, we have curated a list of some of our top picks. Give the gift of luscious locks this year with these amazing treats:

ghd platinum+ – RRP €245 from Peter Mark

This beautiful, limited edition ghd platinum+ in champagne gold is the ideal gift for someone looking to achieve smooth and sleek styles. Accompanied by a luxe red velvet vanity case, the ghd platinum+ offers beautiful, long-lasting results, while protecting hair and reducing the chance of breakage and split ends. Available in Peter Mark salons or visit www.petermark.ie.

Seoulista Gorgeously Glossy Great Hair Day Kit – (RRP €24.99)

De-stress over-styled tresses and say hello to silky smooth, swish-worthy locks with this shine-enhancing hair kit to deliver professional, salon-quality results at home. Each gift set includes:

Seoulista Glossy Locks Hair Mask (x2): Designed to revive dry and damaged hair in just 15 minutes, Seoulista Glossy Locks leaves both hair and scalp nourished and protected from root to tip. Its super hydrating and shine-enhancing formula is infused with the unique antioxidant complex, Lipoplex, camelia oil, hydrolysed keratin to restore glam and gloss to dull, lacklustre hair.

Seoulista Silky Locks Headband: Luxurious, gentle and oh-so-chic, this smoothing headband keeps hair out of your face throughout your get-ready routine, minimising the breakage and damage to hair caused by friction. The Seoulista Gorgeously Glossy gift set is available in Dunnes Stores, Boots.ie, Irish pharmacies, and www.seoulsitabeauty.com.

Dyson Airwrap Multi Styler in Vince Blue & Rosé – RRP €579.99

Dyson recently unveiled its most-efficient Airwrap yet – the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, where the engineers had made it their efforts to challenge their own design to miniaturise and multiply the Coanda effect, ending up pioneering a fully customisable styling tool to deliver a range of styles for different hair types, all without extreme heat. These next-generation styling barrels feature a rotating cool tip, making achieving curls and waves faster and easier – with heat damage, to help maintain hair strength. Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch. Available now from from Dyson Demo Stores, Mall Demo Zones, Dyson.ie and good electrical retailers.

Eleven Australia Volume Trio Gift Set – RRP €45

Eleven Australia is a high performing range that is unique in that it delivers all salon services, while simultaneously protecting stylists, clients and the environment. This Volume Trio Gift set is the perfect gift this Christmas for the person with fine hair who needs products that help create volume and delivers shine. This set includes:

I Want Body Volume Shampoo and a Conditioner 300ml – both lightweight products that creates body, volume and shine.

I Want Body Volume Powder 9g – a lightweight, multi-purpose styling product to create thickness, volume and texture. Buy here.

LanaiBLO Limited-Edition Hairdryer – RRP €104.99

This Autumn/Winter, LanaiBLO are bringing all the luxury to your hair care routine with their new limited-edition Emerald Green and Midnight Purple LanaiBLO shades. Drawing inspiration from sprawling estates, wax jackets and riding boots for these new limited-edition shades, you will be ready to embrace the cosy seasons with great hair and look extra chic while doing it! Along with bringing high style, the LanaiBLO brings high performance with its 2400-watt motor, innovative technology, variable speed and temperature heat settings that cater to all hair types! While its lightweight design and ultra-long 3.8m cord makes for an easy and comfortable drying experience for the user. The New Limited-Edition Emerald Green and Midnight Purple are joining the already loved White, Black, Pink, Electric Candy, Chrome, Rose Gold, Saffron, Metallic Navy, Kingfisher Blue and Blossom Pink. Buy here.

L’Oréal Kérastase Gift Sets – RRP from €53

Give the gift of beautiful hair this Christmas with a L’Oréal Kérastase gift set. These beautifully packaged coffrets are a firm favourite each season and offer unrivalled savings. Containing three full-size products, the gift sets start from €53 and include the Resistance, Nutritive and Discipline ranges and the much-loved Blond Absolu, Genesis and Chroma Absolu ranges. Available from all good salons nationwide.

Voduz Hair Supernova Illuminating Hair Kit – RRP €39.95

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for someone special, or a heavy dose of style and substance for your own hair this party season, look to Voduz’s Star Collection, a new range of essential tools and gift sets. We particularly love the Supernova Illuminating Hair Kit as it includes the Voduz Illuminating Shampoo, Illuminating Conditioner and the Velvet Crown Thermal Conditioning Spray – the essential products to shine serious light on any mane. Buy here.

We also love the Voduz Hair All Stars Essential Brush Collection which costs €44.95

This chic set in a gorgeous shade of purple includes an all-rounder, compact brush, texture comb, and paddle brush to help you – or your giftee – achieve salon-grade styles in a flash. We think it’s the perfect kit for anyone who’s in need of a brush upgrade or just beginning to experiment with different looks. Buy here.

Nylah's Naturals Essential Care Kit – RRP £72

Nylah’s Naturals range make a great gift for those with afro-textured and curly hair. This Essentials Care Kit is great because it includes five of their best products. The set offers comprehensive care to cleanse, moisturise and nourish from roots to tips. In addition to the essential trio from the Wash Set Moisturise bundle, the Essential Care Kit also includes Nylah’s Naturals’ Moisture Retention Leave-in Cream and Maximum Moisture Hair Spray. The Moisture Retention Leave-In Cream is enriched with pea protein which delivers deeper hydration into the hair cuticles and is infused with the finest plant ingredients, including davina flower, ginger and shea butter to form a protective barrier along the hair for added shine and softness. Meanwhile, the Maximum Moisture Hair Spray delivers a burst of moisture and energy directly into each curl, helping to keep the strands in stylish shape all day long. Buy here.

Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare Body Volume Line with Caffeine

This is the perfect gift for this with thin and fine hair as this unique product collection is formulated with caffeine is designed to nourish, texturise and lift adding weightless body and conditioning treatments that fill in missing keratin found naturally in hair follicles give hair a soft weightless finish for lasting shape. Products include Boosting Shampoo, £9.00/€11.99, Boosting Conditioner, £9.00/€11.99, and Blowdry Hold Spray, £9.00/€11.99. Buy here.

SoHo Hair Care Three-Piece Brush Set – RRP €35

Give the gift of effortlessly gorgeous, healthy tresses this Christmas with the help of SoHo Hair Care. The perfect gift for keeping locks in pristine condition during the party season, this set contains three products that promote scalp and hair vitality, and as a bonus, it will look magnificent perched beneath the tree this Christmas. Inside this glamorous set you will find SoHo’s Hook Shower Brush, the Supreme Styler and the Waver Comb. Buy here.

Bumble & Bumble Hio All About Hydration Set – RRP €39.50

This Bumble and bumble gift set is made for hydration on the go. Together, the products will transform dry, coarse or brittle hair — leaving it soft and smooth, without the weight. Suitable for all hair types. The set includes Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo Trial Size 60ml, Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Conditioner Trial Size 60ml and Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer 250ml. Available from Look Fantastic, Boots and department stores nationwide.

The Belle Brush, Hair Heroes 2022 Gift Set – RRP worth €80, now €59.99

Your bestie will love having all these brushes in one set. It includes the everyday brush, The Belle Brush Original and the handbag friendly Baby Belle. The Belle Backcomb is included and is perfect for creating volume. The set also includes the most in demand brush for the perfect blowdry, The Belle Blowdry Brush in a medium size. One of our favourite sets by a mile. Buy here.

Remington Hydraluxe Volumising Air Styler – RRP €39.99

Creating that enviable bouncy blow-dry at home no longer has to leave you worried about excessive heat damage, as the Hydraluxe Volumising Air Styler provides salon-worthy volume that maintains your hair’s moisture levels. Using the Specialised Oval Barrel that allows you to get close to the root and Combination Bristles that lift the hair, you’ll be able to reach new heights with your blow dry, whilst the Air Styler’s Moisture Lock Ceramic Coated Barrel transfers smoothing Micro-Conditioners onto the hair as you style. With 3 Heat and 2 Speed Settings to choose from, the Volumising Air Styler allows you to personalise your blow-dry, tailoring the experience perfectly to your hair type, and setting your new bounce in place with the Cool Shot feature. Available from independent Irish electrical retailers and pharmacies nationwide.

Tangle Teezer The Wet Detangler in Green Jungle – RRP €15.95

This cult hairbrush is famed for their gentle and effective detangling on both wet and dry hair. The festive green and suitability for all hair types makes them an ideal stocking filler this Christmas. Available from pharmacies nationwide.

Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Essentials – RRP €75

Gift for a beautiful tomorrow with this holiday-exclusive gift set gorgeously packaged in a stylish, reusable Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim gift box. Transform hair with plant-derived repair. Set contains botanical repair strengthening shampoo 200ml, strengthening conditioner 200ml and strengthening leave-in treatment 100ml. Available from Cloud10 Beauty and good department stores nationwide.

King Hair & Beauty ‘Christmas Hair Heroes’ Gift Set – RRP €30

This gift set makes gifting great hair, that little bit more magical. King Hair & Beauty is bringing you the ultimate set this year with all of their best-selling products. This set includes the award-winning Jewel Hairbrush in pink, the Gem brush in Black and the iconic Dry Shampoo – Gold Dust (8.5g) as featured in Vogue Magazine. All items packaged in a luxurious, red crushed velvet cosmetic bag. Buy here.

Instyler Cerasilk Wand – RRP €99.99

After years of research our engineering team has discovered a women ceramic surface that will allow the power of the digital ceramic heat to come through while still protecting your hair from damage and breakage. This means you can curl your hair every day without causing heat damage or breakage. It’s like having a built-in heat protectant every time you style. With 92% less damage to hair, Cerasilk woven ceramic curing wand is a hair styling breakthrough. Rather than direct heat, the woven ceramic material generates indirect styling heat, which gives you all of the styling results of an ordinary curling wand, while defending against damage with every curl. The innovative cool touch grip tip features silicone bristles that gently hold sections of hair to allow for easy, hands-free wrapping. Once wrapped, the cool tip enables you to safely secure the barrel while locking in the style. This patented, clip-free design prevents breakage and creases in the hair. Buy here.

HASK Biotin Boost Thickening Shampoo – €8.99 from Cloud10

Transform fine, flat strands into volumized, fuller hair with HASK Biotin Boost Thickening Shampoo. Infused with biotin, collagen and coffee to help promote stronger, thicker-looking hair. Go big or go home! Free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colours. Visit Cloud10 for more.

HASK Protein Keratin 5N1 leave-in spray €9.99 from Cloud10

HASK Keratin 5-in-1 Leave-In Spray lets you get great-looking hair without sacrificing clean ingredients. HASK uses the highest quality ingredients from ethical sources to give you safe and healthy products. This miracle product has five hair benefits to discover at the spritz of the bottle, and uncover healthy, bouncy hair. Formulated with Hydrolyzed Keratin, a highly refined protein, which helps give hair gloss, strength and a smooth texture. Keratin works to coat the hair shaft, reducing split ends and improving the hair’s appearance and manageability. It also helps protect against the effects of humidity, heat and hair tools to revitalize and condition while sealing in shine and moisture. This blend of powerful ingredients repairs damage, reduces breakage, and reduces static and drying time for a miracle hair makeover. Visit Cloud10 for more.

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit – €75 from Peter Mark

The Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit is a must-have for under the tree this Christmas. This four-step collection offers a complete haircare routine, powered by the brand’s patented bond-building technology, to provide intensive treatment for damaged hair. The gift set contains the No.0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, the No.3 Hair Perfector, the No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, and the No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. Visit www.petermark.ie for more.

Main feature image: LanaiBlo