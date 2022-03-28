16-year-old girl seriously injured after Dublin road traffic collision

A 16-year-old girl has been left in serious condition following a road traffic collision which took place on Sunday evening on the Stillorgan Road.

The accident occurred yesterday at approximately 10pm, on the N11, Stillorgan Road.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended at the scene of the collision between a car and pedestrian, on the south bound lanes of the dual carriageway near Foster Avenue.

The 16-year-old female pedestrian was taken by Ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital. Her injures are understood to be serious but not life threatening. Meanwhile, the driver of the car was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station 01 6665200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Our thoughts go out to the young girl during this difficult time, and we hope that she makes a full, speedy recovery.