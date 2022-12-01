15 great gifts to give this Christmas that cost €12 or less

For many of us, our Christmas budgets this year are feeling a little bit tighter. The ongoing cost of living crisis is eating away at our paychecks, which can be stressful when trying to plan out 'the most wonderful time of the year'.

However, as we all know, a great Christmas gift is never determined by the price tag on it – instead, it's all about the effort and thought that went into purchasing it. Nevertheless, this year, if you are on a strict budget and are looking for some super cute – and affordable – Christmas presents for your loved ones, then you have come to the right place!

Below, we have curated a list of 15 of our favourite affordable gift ideas on the market right now. All of these wonderful presents cost just €12 or less, and we guarantee that they will make any of your loved ones smile on Christmas morning.

So, what are you waiting for? Have a scroll through some of our low-cost present picks:

Penneys Primark Cosy Animal Mug Set – RRP €8

Bring a cup of cheer this Christmas with these delightful animal mug sets from Penneys. Gingerbread man, reindeer and snowman are just some of the various designs and each are filled with a hot chocolate mix which is bound to bring a smile to everyone’s face. Available instore now.

The Body Shop Swipe It Lip Balm – RRP €11.95

Make-up lovers will adore the lip loving Swipe It lip balm. It has a subtle, fruity fragrance with a smooth texture that is intensely moisturising with a non-sticky formula.

Rimmel Eye Shadow Palettes – RRP from €8.99

Take your eyes from ho-hum to ho-ho-ho with Rimmel London’s holiday eye shadow palettes.

Choose from a range of eye shadow colours from the Glam Eyes eyeshadow (£6.99 / €8.99) and Magnif'eyes 12 pan Spice Edition palettes (£9.99 / €12.99). Available in all good pharmacies nationwide.

Faerly Cinnamon Gingerbread Spiced Soap – Three Hills Soap – RRP €5.95

Perfect for cold winter nights, this gingerbread spiced hand and body soap makes everything seem cosier and merrier. You can’t help but get into the spirit of the holidays when the scent of gingerbread spice tickles your senses. Buy here.

Love Actually Mitten Set from Boots – RRP €10

This super-pretty Love Actually Frosty Fingers gift set will make the ideal Secret Santa or stocking filler present for all your girlies. The set includes a hand and nail cream and the cutest mittens. Available now in Boots stores nationwide or online at www.boots.ie.

Polly & Andy Knee High Tie Dye Bamboo Socks – RRP €9.50

Embrace some nostalgia with these knee-high tie dye socks. These breathable socks help to cool your feet in the heat and keep them snug in the cold. The super super soft antibacterial socks are ideal for anyone who loves a bit of colour in their life. With a reinforced heel and toe, these socks won’t be worn down easily! The perfect stocking filler for all ages as they come in sizes 3-4 years all the way up to an adult UK 6-9. Buy yours here.

Hask Argan Oil Repairing Deep Conditioner – RRP €3.99

This small gift punches way above its weight! This deep conditioner is a super strengthening, hydrating treatment that will repair the look of dry, damaged and over-processed hair. Formulated with argan oil, unique to Morocco, to help reduce split-ends and leave the most damaged hair soft and nourished. Buy from Cloud10Beauty or all good pharmacies nationwide.

Double candle holder 2.0 in yellow from Designist – RRP €10

This double candle holder is a clever and stylish accessory that can be used either for tea lights or dinner candles. The candle holder is 3d printed in Paris, using a unique polymer made from recycled plastics. The 3d printing process creates a lined texture, which adds to the contemporary style of the piece. The bright yellow colour is cheerful, and the transparent outer lining makes the holder feel durable. Each vase is produced with sustainability in mind. Buy here.

This Works “Soothe & Sleep” Gift Set – RRP €12

A relaxing duo of mood-managing aromatherapy sprays for calmer days and peaceful nights. All wrapped up for Christmas gifting in festive cracker style packaging. It contains “Mini Deep Sleep Pillow Spray” with Lavender, Camomile & Vetivert and the “Mini Stress Check Mood Manager Spray” with Ylang Ylang, Neroli and Patchouli. Buy from Avoca here.

Tayto Park Vouchers – from €10

Treat the little ones to a trip to the soon to be re-named Emerald Park in 2023! Guests can catch a ride on seven thrill seeking attractions including Europe’s longest wooden rollercoaster, the Cu Chulainn Coaster and the latest addition to the park, Dino Dash. Those looking for an adrenaline fix can take to the night skies on the Endeavour, Power Surge, Air Race, Rotator, Flight School or Windstar attractions. Vouchers purchased for Tayto Park will be valid when the park reopens as Emerald Park in 2023. Buy here.

NIVEA What a Cracker Mini Pampering Treats – RRP €7.99

The gift set contains NIVEA Bye Bye Dry Skin Nourishing Face Mask with Honey Extract and Natural Almond Oil pampers and soothes dry and stressed skin. The NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream is a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body and the NIVEA Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm, which is enriched with Rose extract instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised for 24 hours, while enhancing the natural rosiness of your lips. Buy from Boots.ie here.

Her Reign Eau de Parfum by Aldi – RRP €7.99

Aldi has launched a premium fragrance ‘Her Reign Eau de Parfum’ that will make the perfect stocking filler this Christmas and it doesn’t cost the earth. The fragrance boasts fruity notes of apple and lemon that pair perfectly with spicy pink pepper and bergamot tones. Her Reign develops into a stunning musk aroma of floral rose and sandalwood with a base of amber, peach and ylang-ylang. Available from December 8th in all stores.

Vegan Lip Balm | Unscented 'Nourish' | Ruth's Palm Free from reuzi – €5.29

This all-natural lip balm has been especially formulated by Ruth Palm Free to provide everyday care and protection to maintain your lips' natural softness and smoothness. Packed with organic almond and castor oils, perfect for those looking for deep moisturisation! Buy from reuzi.ie here.

Polly and Andy – RRP €7 to €9

Waterford business Polly and Andy has launched its latest additions to its ever-growing range of sustainable socks, just in time for Christmas. The range which is popular for its anti-bacterial, breathable and moisture wicking properties, thanks to their unique bamboo-fibres, is now available in Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster stripes. Can’t decide on which team to represent? Wear the tri-colour with pride with its retro Ireland striped socks! Whether it’s something quirky for Kris Kindle gifting or looking for something soft and snuggly for the little ones, there is a province for everyone to support and a style that everyone will love this Christmas. Buy here.