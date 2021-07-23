’13 Reasons Why’ star Tommy Dorfman comes out as transgender

Tommy Dorfman, who is most well known for her role as Ryan Shaver in hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, has just come out to the world as a transgender woman.

Opening up in an interview with Time, Tommy explains, “For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman – a trans woman.”

“It’s funny to think about coming out, because I haven’t gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically.”

“Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy,” she announced.

29-year-old Tommy goes on to explain that she’s decided not to change her name as it holds a special place in her heart. “I’m not changing my name. I’m named after my mom’s brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying.”

“This is an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more Tommy.”

When it comes to acting Tommy confessed that “It’s impossible for me to separate my personal and professional transition, because my body and face are linked to my career.”

“I’m most recognized for playing a bitchy gay poet on a soap opera, and I feared that by actively transitioning in my personal life, I would lose whatever career I’ve been told I’m supposed to have.”

“But I’m no longer interested in playing ‘male’ characters—except for maybe in a ‘Cate Blanchett playing Bob Dylan’ way. Sometimes you just have to say, ‘No, this is just who I f-cking am,’” she added.

Taking to Instagram, Tommy shared a series of stunning snaps from her Time photoshoot, as she announced, “thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman i am today. my pronouns are she/her.”