13 alternative ways to decorate your pumpkins this Halloween
Halloween is fast approaching, just four days away, which means if you haven’t decked your house out with all kinds of spooky decorations, then now’s the time.
Pumpkins are a festive favourite around this time of year. However, we must admit, they do get a little bit boring.
Why not switch things up a bit, and opt for one these unique and alternative ways to pimp out your pumpkins.
-
Frida Kahloween
Simple, effective, and absolutely beautiful!
-
Pumpkin bowl of flowers
Such a feminine yet festive look for those who love Autumn but despise the spook factor.
-
It’s Chanel
Impress your mates this spooky season, by stepping out in the new Chanel bag, courtesy of pumpkin patches everywhere.
-
Day of the Dead
We’re in love with these pumpkins inspired by the end-game couple from Pixar’s musical movie, Coco.
-
Pumpkin bowl of deliciousness
Feel like getting creative in the kitchen? This mini pumpkin is filled with a spiced apple and pumpkin crumble, with a rose marshmallow topping, sprinkled with dried rose petals and glitter.
-
A healthy head-piece
Well that’s one way to use up your leftover greens…
-
Baby Basket
Listen, it just has to be done. It would be a crime to miss this golden photo opportunity that only comes around once a year.
-
Boogie Man
Ah yes, just what we need to reignite our childhood nightmares.
-
Work of art
Carving is so last year. Now we only paint on our seasonal vegetables.
-
Peppa Pumpkin
This one is bound to be a hit among the littles.
-
All the doggos
A cute homage to your best pal, which they’ll undoubtedly be oblivious to.
-
Let’s Get Political
Just a healthy reminder for your neighbours to see on the daily.
-
Pumping Pumpkin
Last but not least, our personal favourite. This one puts the ‘pump’ in pumpkins.