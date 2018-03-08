12 of the nicest bits you can get from ASOS marketplace right now

The weather outside may say otherwise, but summer 2018 is FINALLY in sight – and with that, it's high time we give our wardrobes a bit of a style makeover.

Sure, you could nip into town and fill you shopping bags with the high street's latest collections, but if you're on the hunt for unique finds and vintage threads, look no further than ASOS Marketplace.

Home to the best independent brands and boutiques, the online store is a vintage lover's dream.

From gorgeous accessories to colourful kimonos, here's just some of our favourite pieces available to buy right now.

Bag strass multicolor // amandalovesvintage // €37.67

RARE 80s vintage Givenchy tweed jacket // givenchy // €148.96

Pink Corduroy Oversized Biker Jacket // style by s+s // €22.86

Vintage 90's Patchwork Dungaree Dress // €22.86

Vintage Inspired White and Gold Cat Eye Sunglasses // style by s+s // €13.75

Floral and Tile Printed Kimono Kaftan Cardigan // exceptional london // €22.90

Light Grey "Habana" Sweatshirt // kaotiko // €51.45

Vintage 80s Levi's Mom Jeans RAW DENIM / 0001 // levi's // €41.24

Vintage 80s Tan Brown Suede Long Jacket // €63.02

Ring a Roses Print Co-ordinates // yapyap // €45.83