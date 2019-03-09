Irish woman are seeking sugar daddies in THESE colleges

Sugar dating is a modern phenomenon in which young girls meet older, wealthy men and swap their companionship for gifts and cash.

Some young Irish women have become experimental with their means of making income, and have flocked to sugar dating websites to fund their lifestyles.

The girls negotiate transactional "mutually beneficial relationships," and can promise anything from a lunch date to sex in exchange for cash sums or a Grafton Street shopping trip.

A photo posted by Sugar Daddy Dating (@sugardaddydating__) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:20am PST

Seeking Arrangement is one of the most popular dating sites for "sugaring," and college students are one of the largest demographics seeking sugar daddies.

The site has released some official figures, according to the Sun, about the numbers of sugar babies in each Irish university, and Trinity College Dublin was revealed to have the most sugar babies using the site last year.

Trinity College had 72 people sign up to the site last year, bringing the total of Trinity members to 585.

A photo posted by Sugar Daddy Dating (@sugardaddydating__) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:20pm PST

This was closely followed by Dublin City University, who saw 71 of it's students sign up to the site, creating a total of 568.

However, it is University College Dublin who has the highest number of sugar babies overall, with a grand total of 601 sugar baby students attending UCD.

NUI Galway had 70 new sign-ups, 474 in total.

A photo posted by Sugar Daddy Dating (@sugardaddydating__) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:20am PST

University College Cork, the University of Limerick and the Cork Institute of Technology all boasted figures in the five hundreds.

Brandon Wade, CEO of Seeing Arrangement, attributed the high costs involved in attending college for the high numbers.

"Our site has helped facilitate hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of arrangements that have helped students graduate debt-free. That’s more than anyone can say of any particular government party."