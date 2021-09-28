10 winter coats that are the perfect combo of style, warmth and versatility!

There's nothing we love more – or have a harder time finding – than a good winter coat.

A winter coat needs to be versatile, warm and chic – three things that are very hard to fit into one coat. Sometimes, adding warmth to the piece can compromise on shape and style or else it's te perfect jacket to go over jeans – but definitely not a dress.

It's a real challenge to find each year as we hunt for that perfect combination that just hits the right balance. We've picked out our warm and wow-factor coats from this year's ranges to save you some of the hassle of rail hunting this season. Get a jump on the cold weather that's just around the corner by investing in one of these stunners!

The puffer jacket is back and we’re loving this cropped version of her so much! Pull and Bear’s high collar puffer jacket offers extra warmth and style all in one piece with convenient pockets too! Perfect with your chunkiest sweater and wide leg jeans, these jackets are about to become a staple in everyone’s wardrobes.

This gorgeous chocolate brown colour is so in right now, along wit the quilted trend, so we simply couldn’t leave this gorgeous padded number from River Island out of the list! With a chic oversized collar and in a midi length, it’s the perfect winter coat to wrap up and still be in style.

This beautiful deep pink wool coat form Mango is definitely one of our faves on this list. In A stunning muted fuchsia colour, it’s the vibrant pop that everyone needs in their wardrobe! A straight design, it’s classic shape makes it wearable day or night, casual or formal, meaning it’ s super versatile for all your wrap up needs! It’s also been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing its environmental impact.

Their bestselling Ava coat is an elegant winter coat that is cosy and covetable. Crafted from a beautiful Italian forest green wool-blend by Manteco – the leading textile company for sustainability and high-end fabrics – it has a textural, brushed finish with a hint of mohair, and is a double-breasted style with a removable, voluptuous faux fur collar, a tie belt, side welt pockets and a vent to the back. Tie the belt to cinch the waist and create shape over any winter look.

The Louie Sheepskin Patchwork Jacket promises endless comfort and style on the coldest of days. Crafted from pure, premium leather, the super soft jacket has luxuriant and cosy sheepskin lining for extra warmth. Patchwork detailing in a rich camel and brown palette offers a versatility, creating the perfect statement jacket for layering over knitwear and jeans

If you’re looking for something a little glam but wearable, this short coat in a soft fabric from H&M could do the job! With a faux fur collar and cinching waist belt, it creates shape and glamour in an icy blue-grey colour that’s perfect for ice queens this winter.

Another puffer, this gorgeous selection comes in a bright and vibrant fuchsia pink that will catch everyone’s eye. Featuring fleece-lined pockets, it’s the perfect cosy coat to wear over everyday outfits. Casual but cute, it will work over jeans or leggings – the perfect ‘running to the gym/shop/post office’ coat for this winter!

We are in LOVE with this streamlined and tailored Mabel Coat. Made from a wool blend fabric and cut to a longline, double breasted silhouette it can be worn for a relaxed vibe with your favourite skinnies and boots or dressed up with a dress and heels this winter. It's an instant classic for cooler months and the maxi length makes it distinctive and utterly chic as well as warming!

This adorable patchwork puffer is definitely another favourite of ours. A slightly more summery selection it’s the perfect coat for transitional seasons, so pop it on in autumn to turn heads! The all-over print and boxy fit is all about personality and creativity. The bold colours and prints are perfect for the more playfully fashion-conscious.

A chic outerwear investment that will see you through the seasons, this relaxed aviator jacket is crafted in beautifully soft faux suede fabric with faux fur lining – these are the 80s jackets that are totally making a comeback! Zip side sleeves ensure you can layer with your chunky knits in winter with ease. This is a jacket with timeless appeal and style credibility and is definitely a must-buy this season.