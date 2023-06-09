10 phenomenal books being released this June

June is here and we can finally enjoy the glorious weather that summer has to offer. A new month means a whole new batch of wonderful books are being published this month and we can’t wait to get our hands on these new releases.

From mystery and historical fiction, to romance and comedy, there are a wide variety of books coming out this month that we know you’ll love. Whether you’ll be reading these books while relaxing on the beach somewhere tropical or on the morning commute to work, you'll escape reality and get lost in these fabulous stories.

Check them out below and add them to your reading list now!

My Murder by Katie Williams

Published by Wildfire, Out now

Lou has been murdered. She was the fifth victim of the serial killer Edward Early. A young wife and new mother, Lou’s death outraged a public breathlessly following the story of the serial murders. Lou has been cloned. Along with Early’s other four victims, Lou has been brought back to life by the government-funded replication commission. The women gather at a weekly support group, helping each other to navigate a society obsessed with their very existence. Lou has been lied to. When Lou agrees to help fellow murder victim Fern secure a visit with Edward Early, a shocking revelation causes Lou to investigate the events around her death and question everything she thought she knew about her murder.

The Moon Gate by Amanda Geard

Published by Headline, Out now

1939: On the eve of war, English heiress Hanora Foxton and her companion, Rose Ennis, are sent to the far side of the world to stay with Hanora’s eccentric uncle. Tasmania is an island of extremes, wholly different from Hanora’s stifled London life, but the wildness begins to alter her, until she – helped by the attentions of her Irish neighbour, Jasper McGillycuddy – gradually learns to live. When Jasper leaves for the war and Hanora’s heart is torn to pieces, the terrible discovery that Rose is not what she seems will alter their lives forever.

1975: When an anonymous benefactor leaves Launceston artist Willow Hawkins a house on Tasmania’s remote and treacherous west coast, she and her new husband, Ben, can’t believe their luck. Confused and delighted, they set out to unravel the identity of Towerhurst’s previous owner and in doing so uncover a dark secret that should have stayed buried forever.

Speak to Me by Paula Cocozza

Published by Tinder Press, Out now

Speak to Me follows the story of a woman who feels she is losing her husband to his mobile phone – and that she might be falling out of love with modern life. When Kurt’s phone rings during sex – and he reaches to pick it up – Susan knows that their marriage has passed the point of no return. Since moving, she has felt ever more aware that there is something missing in her life: the absence of any kind of meaningful communication with Kurt, who only has Facetime for Wendy (the nickname she has given to the ubiquitous phone) or her twin boys, with whom she communicates via the notes she leaves on the middle shelf of the fridge. This sense of loss becomes increasingly focused on a cache of handwritten letters, from her first love, Antony. Susan embarks on a journey of recovery that will reconnect her to her younger self, while simultaneously revealing her future.

A Death in the Parish by Rev Richard Coles

Published by W&N, Out now

It's been a few months since murder tore apart the community of Champton apart. As Canon Daniel Clement tries to steady his flock, the parish is joined with Upper and Lower Badsaddle, bringing a new tide of unwanted change. But church politics soon become the least of Daniel's problems. His mother – headstrong, fearless Audrey – is obviously up to something, something she is determined to keep from him. And she is not the only one. And then all hell breaks loose when murder returns to Champton in the form of a shocking ritualistic killing…

Do Tell by Lindsay Lynch

Published by Hodder & Stoughton on June 13

It’s the 1940s and Hollywood character actress Edie O’Dare is on the last year of her contract with FWM Studios. With the clock ticking and opportunities dwindling, Edie uses the few resources she has – her eyes, ears, and insider access – to pivot to a new role in the Tinseltown machine: gossip columnist. As Edie reluctantly determines the fate of her former peers, one by one – actors, executives, publicists and costume designers – she must fight to maintain relevance and a precarious foothold in the town that coined the phrase ‘you’re only as good as your last role’.

Four Seasons in Japan by Nick Bradley

Published by Doubleday on June 22

Flo is sick of Tokyo. She is stuck in a rut and her translation work has dried up. That is until she stumbles upon a mysterious book left by a passenger on the Tokyo Subway. She feels compelled to translate this novel which turns out to be a story about Kyo, who has failed his university entrance exams and is sent by his mother to a cram school in Onomichi, a town where he will stay with his grandmother, Ayako. Ayako is a fierce and strict old lady, who runs a coffee shop in town and won’t talk about the past, or particularly what Kyo really wants to know: who his father was, and why he died by suicide when Kyo was only two. Following a year in Kyo and Ayako’s lives, through the changing seasons in rural Japan, this is an intergenerational story of family, relationships, creativity and how we overcome and live with failure in life.

The Glow by Jessie Gaynor

Published by Tinder Press on June 22

The Glow is a hilariously deadpan novel that follows a young publicist, Jane, as she attempts to save her job so she can preserve her livelihood and pay off her dept by signing the magnetic guru of a wellness retreat, Cass. Jane is quickly sucked into a world of kelp, group masturbation and the inscrutable marriage between guru Cass and her husband Tom when she realises she might have found the one ladder she can climb – if she can convince them that transforming Cass herself into a high-end wellness brand is the key to all three of their futures. Despite Tom’s reticence about selling out, Jane sets out to mould Cass into the kind of guru who can offer inner peace and make your skin glow – all at a hefty price, of course.

The Beach Holiday by Isabelle Broom

Published by Hodder & Soughton on June 22

All aspiring novelist Honor has ever wanted is to be successful. It’s the only way she can impress the father who abandoned her, the boyfriend who left her, and the nagging voice in her head that tells her she’s not good enough. When she’s invited to spend a summer in The Hamptons, Honor realises it could be the dream setting for a book, especially when a chance encounter provides her with the perfect leading man. But blurring fact and fiction is a dangerous game, and Honor soon discovers that writing her way to success might come at the expense of her own happy ever after.

Good Girls Die Last by Natali Simmonds

Published by Headline on June 22

Heartbroken by a recent split, with her 30th birthday looming, Em loses her job and her home in the same morning because of two dishonest men – the boss who sexually harassed her and the flatmate sleeping with her behind his fiancée’s back. All Em can think about is catching a flight to attend her sister’s wedding and see her dying mother. With a record-breaking heatwave, and a serial killer making the streets unsafe, London is completely gridlocked. Em’s life has always been full of men getting their own way, and today the scorched city teems with them standing between her and home. As Em’s troubled past returns to haunt her, she refuses to let them win. Her defiance leads to shocking consequences that soon spiral wildly out of control. In a world where men don’t listen, and girls have no voice, one woman can change everything. Today, no one will be staying silent.

The Birdcage Library by Freya Berry

Published by Headline on June 22

The year is 1882, and if you are reading this in the company of Mr Vogel, the most important thing, unknown reader, is this: The man I love is trying to kill me. In 1933, when financial ruin brings Emmeline Blackwood, a young botanist and explorer, home from her travels, she is forced to take a commission for an elderly collector, Heinrich Vogel, cataloguing his ancient menagerie of taxidermied creatures. After she arrives at the Castle Pàrras, on the edge of a shadowy loch, Emmeline learns that Hester, the beloved wife of Heinrich’s brother, killed herself in mysterious circumstances, and she soon realises that the cataloguing job is not all it seems. Hester hid something from Vogel, and now he wants it back. But Hester has her own plans, laying a secret trail in an old book for collectors of cages, The Birdcage Library. As the disturbing truth of what happened to Hester begins to surface, Emmeline realises her own life may be in danger. But Emmeline is also not quite what she seems, and in bringing Hester’s story into the light, she risks opening the door to her own dark secrets.