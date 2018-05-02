Fashion: 10 pairs of shoes from Zara that we NEED this summer

You may or may not have realised, but it officially May (how many times can you say 'may' in a sentence?)

Anyway, that means that summer is here, and we're bloody excited.

So when the sun peaked out this morning, I was straight on to Zara to purchase 46 pairs of new shoes. Love yourself.

Here are some of my faves of the moment:

1. Beaded Fringed Slides.

2. Printed Mid-Heel Court Shoes.

3. Floral Mules.

4. Studded Slides.

5. Leather Mules with Bow Detail.

6. Espadrilles with Polka Dot Laces.

7. T-Strap Slides with Faux Pearls.

8. Medium Heel Court Shoe with Bow.

9. Faux Patent Leather Derby Shoes.

10. Slides with Multi Coloured Bejewelled Detailing.