#Fashion: 10 pairs of shoes from Zara that we NEED this summer

You may or may not have realised, but it officially May (how many times can you say 'may' in a sentence?)

Anyway, that means that summer is here, and we're bloody excited.

So when the sun peaked out this morning, I was straight on to Zara to purchase 46 pairs of new shoes. Love yourself. 

Here are some of my faves of the moment:

1. Beaded Fringed Slides.

Image 3 of BEADED FRINGED SLIDES from Zara

2. Printed Mid-Heel Court Shoes.

Image 7 of PRINTED MID-HEEL COURT SHOES from Zara

3. Floral Mules.

Image 7 of FLORAL MULES from Zara

4. Studded Slides.

Image 6 of STUDDED SLIDES from Zara

5. Leather Mules with Bow Detail. 

Image 3 of LEATHER MULES WITH BOW DETAIL from Zara

6. Espadrilles with Polka Dot Laces.

Image 3 of ESPADRILLES WITH POLKA POT LACES from Zara

7. T-Strap Slides with Faux Pearls.

Image 6 of T-STRAP SLIDES WITH FAUX PEARLS from Zara

8. Medium Heel Court Shoe with Bow.

Image 5 of MEDIUM HEEL COURT SHOES WITH BOW from Zara

9. Faux Patent Leather Derby Shoes.

Image 5 of FAUX PATENT LEATHER DERBY SHOES WITH BOW DETAIL from Zara

10. Slides with Multi Coloured Bejewelled Detailing.

Image 6 of SLIDES WITH MULTICOLOURED BEJEWELLED DETAILING from Zara

 

