10 of the quirkiest cards for every type of couple this Valentine’s Day

Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is just around the corner.

Sure, it's all a bit commercial, but what holiday isn't these days? – and hey, it's nice little pick-me-up after a long and dreary January.

From flowers and chocolates, to jewellery and lingerie, there are countless ways to say 'I love you' on February 14, but here at SHEmazing HQ, we happen to think some things are better said with words.

Which is why we've rounded up some of this year's most unique Valentine's cards.

So, whether you're in a long-term relationship or things are just hotting up, we've found something to suit every couple.

For the couple who met online

For the loved up couple

For the couple who are past caring

For the 'non-official' couple

For the couple that don't do romance